Tom Cruise On Working With Jack Nicholson In A Few Good Men And Filming That Iconic Courtroom Scene: ‘You Work Towards Lightning In A Bottle

Tom Cruise dropped "the truth" about his famous A Few Good Men Scene with Jack Nicholson
Tom Cruise may be best known for performing wild stunts in the Mission: Impossible movies, but he’s just as capable in serious, dramatic roles that require no stunts. Cruise has been nominated for Oscars for performances in movies like Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire, and Magnolia, but I think his best dramatic work came in the legal drama A Few Good Men.
Cruise didn’t get an Oscar nomination for that film, but one actor who did was Jack Nicholson. The courtroom battle between the two acting giants is one of the most well-known moments in film history. Speaking with BFI’s Sight & Sound (via Deadline), Cruise remembered the scene, and most importantly, remembered working with Jack Nicholson. Cruise praised the veteran, saying:
The “You can’t handle the truth” line is the one from the scene that we all remember, but Nicholson does a great deal more in the scene where Cruise’s Lt. Kaffee grills him on the stand. Cruise compares Nicholson’s ability to handle a great monologue to the way a singer handles lyrics. He continued:
There’s certainly no argument against that Jack Nicholson is one of the all-time greats of Hollywood. While Cruise has three Oscar nominations, Nicholson received a dozen Oscar nominations over his career, including three wins. Cruise compared Jack Nicholson to another acting great: Marlon Brando. He said...
Of course, Nicholson didn't perform in the scene all by himself. Tom Cruise was there, and both actors were on their game to create a moment as memorable as the one in A Few Good Men. Cruise called it “lightning in a bottle” as it took a combination of work and maybe a bit of luck, to make that moment happen. He said:
If you don’t remember just how great this scene is, check it out.
Ok, now I need to go rewatch all of A Few Good Men. It’s probably my favorite Tom Cruise performance ever, and my favorite Nicholson performance too.
