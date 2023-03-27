8 Super Mario Bros. References And Easter Eggs We’re Hoping To See In The Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is finally about to be released, and video game fans around the world couldn’t be more excited. The first movie based on the iconic Nintendo video game franchise in 30 years, and only the second ever inspired by the legendary Jumpman, the animated feature film from Illumination and Nintendo, looks to be a daring and dashing adventure celebrating the property’s nearly 40-year existence. And hopefully one that is filled with all kinds of references, Easter eggs, and callbacks to everyone’s favorite plumber.

In anticipation of the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie, we have put together a list of eight references we're hoping to see on the big screen starting April 5th.

‘But Our Princess Is In Another Castle!’

While it doesn’t look like Anya Taylor-Joy’s Princess Peach Toadstool will be the damsel in distress in need of rescue by Chris Pratt’s Mario in the upcoming movie, hopefully directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic find a way to incorporate the classic “But our princess is in another castle” from 1985’s Super Mario Bros.

Longtime fans of the game either look back on the line with a state of nostalgic bliss or pure anger from all the times they thought they were saving the princess from Bowser in the various castles at the end of each world in the Nintendo classic only to be greeted by one of her attendants, and then starting the process over again. And with the humor that has been hinted at in the various Super Mario Bros. Movie trailers (opens in new tab) so far, this would be an ideal addition.

The Warp Whistle (And Other Great Power-Ups)

The Warp Whistles hidden throughout the early goings of Super Mario Bros. 3 were the stuff of legend back in the day, and including the great power-up that allows you to skip not just levels, but entire worlds would be a fun addition.

Mario doesn’t necessarily have to use the Warp Whistle in the movie, but seeing one (as well as other iconic power-ups from the franchise) put on display in a hall of treasures like the one seen on Asgard in Thor: Ragnarok would be clever throwback that wouldn’t take too much time. But we’d be down with the whistle being used too, if they decide to go that route.

A Callback To 1993’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The 1993 Super Mario Bros. is often considered one of the worst video game movies of all time, but it’s still a core part of the property’s cinematic and cultural journey. That being said, it would be fun to see the animated Super Mario Bros. Movie at least feature a brief callback to its much-derided live-action predecessor starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo.

This could be something as simple as including a reference to the movie's tone and dark aesthetic, or by taking a page from Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers and lambasting the movie like the Disney+ exclusive did with “Ugly Sonic” in May 2022.

Jumping Off A Staircase To Reach A Flag

Is there anything more rewarding in the first Super Mario Bros. game than jumping off the staircase at the end of each level with enough momentum so that you reach the top of the flagpole?

This is a must for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and we’d be shocked if it’s not brought into the fold at some point throughout its runtime. Either with Mario running through the Mushroom Kingdom or jumping off the stairs to defeat Bowser, we just have to see it.

The Blue Shell From Mario Kart

That dreaded blue shell in the Mario Kart games, the great equalizer shot from the back to bring the race leader back to reality, is another small piece of Mario lore we’d love to see in the upcoming movie. We already know there is a Mario Kart portion of the movie thanks to multiple trailers, and so this one seems extremely likely to happen.

But seriously, is there anything worse than hanging onto first place in an intense race on the Rainbow Road only to miss the podium because Wario shot a blue shell your way?

The Different Versions Of Super Mario Bros. 2 (Japanese vs. American)

Those who have played the American version of Super Mario Bros. 2 (a reskin of Yume Kōjō: Doki Doki Panic) and the Japanese version of the game (later released as Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels) know that the two games couldn’t be more different from each other. The latter featured some of the hardest Mario levels of all time (so much so that it was deemed too much for Western audiences), and the former was nothing like its predecessor in any way besides the characters.

These differences could be fun to see as some kind of Easter egg or alternate world in The Super Mario Bros. Movie if we’re going to be celebrating the legacy of the franchise.

A Virtual Boy Reference Would Be A Fun, And Blinding Touch

The Nintendo Virtual Boy, a great idea but a terrible system, will probably forever go down as the worst console the company has put out. With an uncomfortable headset and red-framed visuals that make your eyes hurt just thinking about it, the Virtual Boy had an incredibly short lifespan (July to December 1995 in Japan, August 1995 to August 1996 in North America) and a dearth of games (with even fewer passable titles).

Still, the console is a major part of Nintendo’s, and Mario’s, journey, and should at least be featured in a small capacity in the upcoming movie.

Shigeru Miyamoto’s Non-Mario Characters

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is going to feature some of the video game world’s most important heroes and villains (opens in new tab), and there will surely be surprises around every corner throughout the big-screen release. But, it would also be cool to see some of the characters dreamt up by Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto make some kind of appearance when everything is said and done.

Characters like Link, Princess Zelda, and Ganon from The Legend of Zelda games, various racers from F-Zero, and multiple others, would all make great Easter eggs, and would make video game fans around the world happy.

We'll have to wait and see if any of these references and Easter eggs pop up in the highly-anticipated movie.