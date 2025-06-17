The Legend Of Zelda Movie Is Finally Happening, And I Can't Wait To Travel To Hyrule. Here's What We Know

Alright, my gamer girl era is back in full swing because you want to know what’s actually happening? A Legend of Zelda movie!

I know, I know – it feels like for years we have been saying that, waiting, hoping, praying for some update on this iconic franchise. The Legend of Zelda has been around for decades, with several iterations and sequels and characters that people have only continued to fall deeper in love with over time.

So, of course, when some of the best video game adaptations began coming out over the last decade – like the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us or even Five Nights at Freddy’s and how a sequel is already on the way – people began to wonder when this iconic character would get his place on the silver screen. The Super Mario Bros. Movie proved, by its box office success, that Nintendo characters were in high demand.

However, we now have official confirmation – and a bit of news regarding The Legend of Zelda movie. Here is what we currently know.

There are so many upcoming video game adaptations, but do you want to know the best part about the Legend of Zelda movie? We actually have a confirmed release date! According to Deadline , The Legend of Zelda movie, a live-action adaptation, is set to release on May 7, 2027.

Yes, I know that's two years away, a little less than if you want to get specific with it, but honestly, that’s fine with me. The 2025 movie schedule is packed to the brim, and personally, the 2026 movie schedule is no better, with some major releases scheduled for that time.

Heck, during May 2026, there’s the upcoming The Mandalorian and Grogu and the highly anticipated adaptation of Verity from Colleen Hoover. This movie would have some stiff competition.

Pushing it to 2027 and really giving it the room to breathe is precisely what this kind of movie needs.

The Legend Of Zelda Cast

So, at the time of writing this, there is no one cast in the Legend of Zelda movie yet, which isn’t surprising. However, numerous people have expressed interest in starring in the film.

Notable interest has come from Euphoria cast member Hunter Schafer, who has expressed her desire to play Princess Zelda in the film. In fact, she brought up the fan castings that have come out about her in an interview with Variety in November 2023:

That would be so cool. I love the game, personally. I played it as a kid, and I still play it now. Who knows! That would be pretty cool.

Honestly, out of anyone, she really would fit the bill in a lot of ways to play Zelda. She has that Hyrule face where she almost looks fantasy-like – and I mean that in a good way, where she’s elegant and could easily portray a princess. And there’s no denying her talent if you’ve seen her in Euphoria – and will again if we ever get Euphoria Season 3 .

But the big question is, who would play Link? That’s been all over the place with fans. There have been plenty of fan castings for who people think should play the iconic knight, like Walker Scobell from the Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast or Tom Holland of Spider-Man fame. However, as of now, there has been no official casting announcement anywhere. We’re just going to have to wait for a bit.

What Is The Legend Of Zelda About?

I mean, I’m assuming that if you’re reading this, you most likely know what The Legend of Zelda is. But if, for some ungodly reason, you’re uncultured, here is your breakdown.

The Legend of Zelda franchise primarily follows Princess Zelda, the ruler of the land of Hyrule, and her loyal protector, the knight and friend Link. In most iterations of the game, no matter what, it often involves Link traveling to some point to take down one of the most iconic video game villains of all time, Ganondorf, to save Hyrule as well as Zelda in some way.

However, in many later games, Zelda has proven herself quite powerful. In fact, in Tears of the Kingdom (which is honestly my favorite Zelda game), it feels as if she’s more the main character than Link, even though we play as him.

This series has been going on since 1986. That’s right, it is nearly forty years old. There have been several games with various versions of Link and Zelda, but all boil down to the two of them and their connection. And honestly? What a perfect setting for an upcoming video game adaptation, because they could do so much with these two.

Wes Ball Is Directing

Another confirmation, as reported by Deadline, is that Wes Ball is directing the live-action film adaptation of The Legend of Zelda. Ball is mainly known for directing the Maze Runner films, as well as the latest addition to the Planet of the Apes movie franchise , Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Ball actually spoke about the upcoming movie in an interview with Total Film Magazine in March 2024, saying that he had a great “idea” for the movie and that he genuinely wants it to be an escape for fans of the game:

I have this awesome idea. I’ve been thinking about it for a long freakin’ time, of how cool a Zelda movie would be... I want to fulfil people’s greatest desires. I know it’s important, this [Zelda] franchise, to people, and I want it to be a serious movie. A real movie that can give people an escape.

Honestly, I have a lot of faith in him, considering he has been pretty consistent with his films, so let’s hope he keeps that trend going with this one.

T.S Nowlin Has Written The Script

Another thing Deadline reported was that T.S. Nowlin is writing the script for the film. Nowlin previously worked with Ball on the Maze Runner films and wrote the scripts for Pacific Rim Uprising as well as The Adam Project on Netflix.

Shigeru Miyamoto Is Producing

The last thing we know about The Legend of Zelda movie comes right from Nintendo, and that is that Shigeru Miyamoto is also producing the film. If you don’t know who that is, he’s essentially one of the leaders over at the gaming company. His official title is Game Director, and he serves as a representative of the company. I’m pretty sure I've seen him in every single Nintendo Direct I've watched.

Oh, and he also co-created The Legend of Zelda, so that's no big deal. As well as Mario, Donkey Kong, Pikmin, and Star Fox. We are dealing with a legend here.

The fact that he is actively involved as a producer on this film is significant, as it suggests we’ll get a faithful adaptation rather than a cash grab. And for that, I am excited.



Gosh, this makes me want to replay all of the Zelda games out there. I think it’s time for a gaming marathon. Are my Switch controllers charged?