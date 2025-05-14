The Super Mario Bros. Movie Sequel's Title May Have Been Accidentally Leaked By The Studio, And Here's What I Hope It Means

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is gearing up for a sequel, and there's been no shortage of theories about what it will tackle. We here have theorized about Super Mario Galaxy as a potential inspiration, for example, but it looks like an earlier and more fitting Nintendo game may be inspiring the follow-up, at least if we can believe that the allegedly leaked title of Super Mario World is legitimate.

The supposed reveal comes from @Wario64, which noted NBCUniversal issued a press release that listed a selection of of movie titles that will be available post-theatrical-release with a Peacock subscription, with "Super Mario World" among those noted. The release was later edited with the title removed, so we don't know for sure if Super Mario World was accidentally leaked because of the title reveal, or if that was just a working title.

At this point, neither NIntendo nor Universal appear to have commented publicly on the matter to clarify anything, but it's worth noting that the press release also noted "Shrek" and "Minions" as being part of films set to stream in the future, and those titles were also removed. One can assume that those were stand-ins for the impending fifth Shrek film and Minions sequel, which perhaps speaks to the notion that Super Mario World's tentative.

Either way, I'm excited and ready to speculate if it is, and wonder if these key characters will be a part of the movie.

(Image credit: Universal)

Will Yoshi Play A Big Part In The Sequel?

Super Mario World is a great video game for the sequel movie to reference, because it opens the door to Mario meeting up with his beloved dinosaur sidekick Yoshi. Considering the character was teased in the post-credit scene of the first movie, I don't think anyone is surprised he'll appear.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Whether it's called Super Mario World or not, the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie will eventually be available with a Peacock subscription. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

That said, I think the post credit scene paired along with this alleged title potentially means that the next movie could give Yoshi and maybe more of his kind a bigger spotlight. I'd love to see that, and honestly, I really hope it would lead to an adaptation of Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island. That would require a Baby Mario and Baby Luigi to exist though, and considering we see Yoshi hatch after his future partner is a full grown adult, I don't see that happening.

Bowser's Koopalings Were Big Characters In The Super Mario World Game

Another big thing about the Super Mario World game is that while Bowser is the primary villain, he gets a lot of help from his Koopalings. Readers may be familiar with his son Bowser Jr., but there are similar young Koopas who aid in the big bad's efforts, even if they're only noted as being Bowser's children depending on which Nintendo game is being played. They are named below:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Iggy

Wendy

Larry

Morton

Roy

Lemmy

Ludwig

I would love to see Bowser (and Jack Black's) viral cash cow hit "Peaches" performed with all his Koopalings. Do I think it will happen? The only reason I feel like it could be is because the movie title is allegedly Super Mario World, and those characters are in the original Super Nintendo game. Bowser didn't mention any children or underlings like the Koopalings in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, so it's possible that they don't exist in this film universe.

And to state it again, we don't know whether this movie is actually called Super Mario World. That said, Keegan-Michael Key's quotes on the sequel last year seem to hint that Universal accidentally let the cat out of the bag here. Whatever the title may be, this movie remains at the top of my list for my most anticipated movies that are video game adaptations, and I can't wait to see it opening weekend.

The follow-up to The Super Mario Bros. Movie is coming out in 2026. I'm sure we'll get a lot more information on the movie before that, so keep with CinemaBlend for more updates on which characters may appear, and if there are any other surprises in store.