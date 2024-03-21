Alien: Romulus Director Explains Why New Horror Sequel Won’t Mess With The Official Timeline
Fede Alvarez promises Alien: Romulus won't screw with the franchise.
This week we saw the first Alien: Romulus trailer and the new film from director Fede Alverez looks to be exactly what fans of the original sci-fi horror classic are hoping for. While the movie is set after the original Alien, before Aliens, the director promises the new movie won’t mess with the franchise, as he says he took great care to make sure the new movie didn't upset the series.
Alien and Aliens are two of the best science fiction movies of all time, and that means there are a lot of fans who are both excited and potentially concerned about Alein: Romulus. Setting the film in the middle of the franchise has the potential to mess with the series timeline, but Fede Alverez tells Variety he worked with the directors of both movies, Ridley Scott and James Cameron, to make sure his new movie fit into the timeline perfectly. He explained…
At the end of Alien Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley puts herself in cryosleep and remains there for nearly six decades before she is discovered. Alien: Romulus is set during the period when she is asleep. As the only survivor of the Nostromo, she hasn’t had the chance to tell anybody what’s out there, so nobody is prepared.
With each new Alien movie, including Ridley Scott’s most recent prequels, the mythos of the franchise has changed significantly. It's one thing to create an origin story for the Xenomorph that may not need to apply to the installments that are set later, but setting a new film in the middle of the old ones has the potential to introduce elements that change the series.
But Fede Alverez makes it clear that he wanted to make an Alien movie and he wanted to make one that felt like it belonged alongside the others. To that end he didn’t just go to the directors of the previous films, he also worked with Aliens VFX supervisor to make sure the Xenomorphs didn’t look drastically different from the way they looked back then. Alvarez continued…
Based on the initial trailer, and what Alien: Romulus details we have, the new movie certainly has the potential to satisfy all fans of the franchise. We’ll find out when the movie hits theaters in August.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
