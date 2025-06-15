King Of The Hill Reveals A+ New Footage In Father's Day Video, And I Couldn't Be Happier About One Thing

Only one series set to hit the 2025 TV schedule will reunite fans with a beloved TV family who’d been absent far too long. Well no, I’m not talking about Duck Dynasty or Phineas and Ferb, so maybe it’s not just ONE show. But considering King of the Hill’s revival is bringing the titular clan back for the first time since 2010, I dare say it’s more anticipated than others. That excitement only expanded with the release of new footage in the form of a Father’s Day video.

While the newly evolved opening titles provided a decent idea of what we can expect from King of the Hill’s big revival, the new footage seen below is definitely what fans like me have been waiting to see in lieu of a full trailer. And I couldn’t be more excited about something in the video, but be sure to check it out before reading on!

Even though Hank has been living and working around the globe in Saudi Arabia for years, he clearly has little issue with settling right back into his pragmatically judgmental stances as soon as he and Peggy are back in Arlen. I mean, if we immediately saw him hugging up on Bobby and showering the boy with compliments and pride, fans might think co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels went too far over the edge.

Thankfully, not only does this look like the modern classic we all know and love, but it also sounds superb, and I'm perhaps most appreciative regarding how the now-a-full-adult Bobby Hill was handled.

Pamela Adlon's Bobby Hill Voice Sounds Almost Exactly The Same

For many younger generations of King of the Hill fans out there, Pamela Adlon's Bobby was the window into this world, mixing a heaping dose of innocently dim-witted naivety with just enough idiot-savant smarts. Adlon's voice work walked that line perfectly, too, making Bobby sound slightly younger than his 14 years in the O.G. run.

Jumping forward nearly a decade in time could have easily resulted in a completely different-sounding Bobby, perhaps with Adlon being coached into giving him a deeper and potentially huskier voice that would square up with the 20-something chef's fleeting facial hair. Thankfully, that's not the case at all, and Bobby sounds almost exactly the same as he did during the initial 13 seasons.

To be sure, Pamela Adlon does add just enough of a tweak to make this Bobby stand out from his younger self, but I couldn't be happier that it's so close to what came before. And not because I'm against general changes or anything so drastic. Rather, I think that Bobby Hill boasts a kind of character purity that shouldn't be tainted, which is what could have happened if another actor stepped in and gave the character a Barry White-esque voice.

In a way, it runs similar to Mike Judge's success with the Beavis and Butt-Head revival for Paramount+ and Comedy Central, which occasionally features the dismal duo in their golden years. Had to two friends shown any legitimate signs of maturity or advancements with the opposite sex, it would have felt like two different characters, regardless of age. I guess it really all goes back to Wile E. Coyote never catching the Roadrunner, but now we're straying too far from the point.

Along with Pamela Adlon's beloved performance as Bobby Hill, some other moments in the new footage stood out, making me wish this show was already here for the bingeing.

It looks like they're eating actual Tex-Mex food for their family dinner, as opposed to just unidentifiable blobs. The Hill family home is still rocking a phone landline, assuming the dining room phone isn't just a wall decoration. "Trypp" is a wonderfully godawful name for a ride-sharing service. There's a new beer-adoring neighbor (presumably) hanging out around the pit.

On the more somber side of things, the new footage doesn't feature any spoken lines from Dale Gribble, whose voice actor Johnny Hardwick passed away in 2023 after having recorded six episodes' worth of dialogue. (Series vet Toby Huss took over voicing the character after that point.) As well, no sign yet of neighbor John Redcorn, whose voice actor Jonathan Joss was shot and killed in early June 2025, with four episode's worth of material recorded.

Fans with Hulu subscriptions can get ready for beer swilling and backyard barbecues when King of the Hill's revival debuts on Monday, August 4, 2025.