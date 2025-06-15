Ming-Na Wen Shares Her Mom’s 'So Condescending' Reaction To Fennec Shand In The Mandalorian, But I’m Cracking Up Over The Movie She Did Approve Of
Parents can be hard to please.
Ming-Na Wen is unquestionably a Disney MVP, most notably from voicing Mulan in various projects, as well as playing Melinda May in the MCU TV series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. And then, of course, Star Wars fans know her as Fennec Shand in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and The Bad Batch, all of which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription. Ironically though, Wen’s mother gave a “condescending” reaction when she saw her playing Fennec for the first time, but what really cracks me up is the obscure movie of her daughter’s she did approve of after watching it.
How Ming-Na Wen’s Mother Reacted To The Mandalorian
The actress debuted as Fennec Shand in The Mandalorian Season 1 episode “The Gunslinger” and was initially depicted as an antagonist to Din Djarin, but later became one of his allies after her life was saved by Boba Fett. However, Wen recounted on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum that her mother, Lin Chan Wen, was less than impressed with the role. As the ER recalled:
Ming-Na Wen then mentioned how her mother was well aware of how much of a Star Wars fan she was even before coming aboard The Mandalorian. Now granted, not everyone’s going to be a fan of the mythology set in a galaxy far, far away, which is fine since taste is subjective. But what really astounded the younger Wen was how her mother couldn’t even “fake” enjoying the Star Wars series. I guess discussing the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows with her is off the table.
The Obscure Movie Ming-Na Wen Did That Her Mother Loved
So what is more of Lin Chan Wen’s cup of tea from her daughter’s resume? That would be a direct-to-video movie from 2012 called Super Cyclone, which Ming-Na Wen didn’t sign onto for, shall we say, artistic reasons. She continued:
Like I said, taste is subjective, but the fact that Ming-Na Wen’s mother enjoyed watching Super Cyclone so much, yet got nothing out of The Mandalorian is hilarious. The 2012 movie can be streamed for free on platforms like Pluto TV, Tubi and Prime Video if you’d like to judge it for yourself. Ming-Na Wen might not approve of that so much for movie time, but hey, at least playing Dr. Jenna Sparks helped her out during a difficult period.
With The Book of Boba Fett not getting a second season and there being no indication that Fennec Shand will appear in The Mandalorian & Grogu next year, it’s hard to say when we’ll see Ming-Na Wen in the Star Wars universe. You can, however, see her starring opposite Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio and Ben Wang in Karate Kid: Legends, now playing in theaters.
