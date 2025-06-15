Traitors Alum Dylan Efron Shares Great Thoughts On Season 4's Cast, But I Really Love His Funny Take On Donna Kelce

Dylan Efron made quite an impact when The Traitors Season 3 premiered on the 2025 TV schedule, becoming a celebrity in his own right and not just “Zac’s brother” anymore. Now that The Traitors Season 4 cast has been finalized, Dylan is giving his honest reactions to the reality TV contestants, and I think he’s got a fantastic take on how the castle will (or at least should) react to Donna Kelce.

That’s right, Donna Kelce — mother to NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce and potential future mother-in-law to Taylor Swift — is joining the reality TV world after making her acting debut in two Hallmark Christmas movies last year. Dylan Efron seems very excited about the maternal touch Mama Kelce will bring to The Traitors (streaming with a Peacock subscription). But she’s got something bigger working in her favor, Efron said on TikTok:

I love this casting. Carry the torch, girl! It reminds me of the UK seasons with Linda and having a maternal figure there. She’s gonna crush because of that. People are gonna want her in the castle. And also, who’s gonna vote her out and ruin that chance to meet Taylor Swift? Like, let’s be honest. Win the show or go watch a Chiefs game in the box with Taylor Swift?

First things first, it’s easy to see why Dylan Efron would connect so much to Donna Kelce’s casting, as instead of coming from another reality show like most of the contestants, the two of them qualify for The Traitors for being the “less famous family member.” Of course he wants her to carry the torch!

It seems like Donna Kelce should fall firmly in Faithful territory (though wouldn’t it be fun to see her murder some Survivor greats or fierce Housewives?), and people are likely to respond to her maternal sensibilities. However, Dylan Efron thinks people should be thinking a few steps ahead to what happens after the show. Get in good with Kelce, and you could score yourself an invite to a family function with Taylor Swift.

Is that better than The Traitors cash prize? I guess that’s a decision each castle-dweller will have to make for themselves!

As for who else Zac Efron’s brother has his eye on, Dorinda Medley — of The Real Housewives of New York City fame — may have a huge target on her back, while Survivor’s Rob Rausch may be an underdog if his castmates underestimate him. Take a look at Dylan’s full post:

Dylan Efron went on to release a second reaction video in which he also said he’s eyeing Dancing with the Stars pro Mark Ballas for a long run. With so many strong “gamers” and Housewives like Lisa Rinna amongst the cast, The Traitors’ lesser-known personalities like Ballas (or, in my opinion, Top Chef host Kristen Kish or Olympic ice skaters Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski) may not be seen as much of a threat.

As far as who he doesn’t see making it to the end, Dylan Efron suggested controversial cast member Michael Rapaport isn’t long for this game. I’m excited to hear if Efron shares any more opinions, but I’m really just looking forward to The Traitors Season 4 premiering on Peacock. Keep an eye out for a premiere date.