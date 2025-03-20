Disney's New Clips From Lilo & Stitch And Alien: Earth Have Me All In On The Upcoming Extraterrestrial Antics For Weirdly The Same Reason

While the 2025 movie schedule seems to be flying by, it’s important to remember that we’re still early into the year’s rundown of exciting entertainment. I myself had to keep that in mind during today’s Disney 2025 Annual Shareholders Meeting Live Blog , because while reading what our own Dirk Libbey was reporting there was no mention of Tron: Ares, despite showing off clips from the previous films.

While I’m still slightly disappointed in what wasn’t shown, the material that was on display excited me to no end - especially because clips from both Lilo & Stitch and Alien: Earth had me watching in delight. I assure you that though these projects couldn’t be more different, what we saw was a similar purpose played out in executions that occupy both poles of the spectrum.

Lilo & Stitch’s New Clip Has Me Fully Convinced This Live-Action Remake Will Work

In the case of the upcoming Disney live-action remake in question, a clip shown during the presentation seemed to double down on the charms that we saw in Lilo & Stitch’s full trailer . As luck would have it, you can watch the moment where Stitch (Chris Sanders) testing the patience of his new friend Lilo (Maia Kealoha) for yourself:

Mexican Standoff Scene | LILO & STITCH (2025) Movie CLIP HD - YouTube Watch On

Seeing Stitch in motion with Lilo is always a good choice when trying to sell a project like this crossing over into flesh and blood. While I still question the idea to give Jumbaa and Pleakley human disguises for a variety of reasons, I definitely buy Stitch using a soda gun on Lilo and not waiting until the count of three to fire. Though this isn’t the only alien showdown we saw today, which moves to my other moment of joy during today’s Disney shareholders call.

Seeing What Looks Like The Opening Of Alien: Earth Gives Me A Warm Feeling Of Terror

The 2025 TV schedule has a chance to cash in on the sweet, sweet out of this world action as well thanks Alien: Earth making its way towards a still undated summer premiere. FX’s new series from creator Noah Hawley, which falls mere years prior to the cinematic origins of the Alien movie timeline , has a look and feel that conforms to what we saw on the Nostromo - right down to the creature stalking its halls.

Sadly, the scene shown during the Disney 2025 Annual Shareholders Meeting isn’t available for Hulu subscription holders to enjoy, seeing as the show will be available on that very platform in its streaming incarnation. But as a broad strokes summary, we see crew members on the USCSS Maginot confronted by a fully-grown Xenomorph.

A female trapped outside of the ship’s computer room is brutalized, with the man inside the room sending what presumably will be his final message to Weyland-Yutani before crashing on Earth. While most Alien movies would have something like this features towards the end, this segment of terror clearly feels like it's closer to the opening of the pilot.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: From $10.99 A Month

Whether you want to get cozy with the original Lilo & Stitch, or scream in horror with the Alien movies, the Disney+/Hulu bundle will make sure you're taken care of! For as little as $10.99 a month ($19.99 a month to go ad-free), you can dive into which ever half of that equation you want to indulge in. Just make sure you know the audience in the room before making a selection.

Everything we know about Alien: Earth is finally sending its titular menace somewhere it’s never gone before in the franchise proper: the planet Earth. Helping bridge the gap between the prequels and the saga of Ellen Ripley’s battle across the ages, this new series could be another case of having the H.R. Giger creations doing what they do best.

Which is also what Lilo & Stitch has shown us in its latest tease for the road ahead. Getting to see two very different creatures do exactly what we'd expect of them is comforting. Whether it's remaking history or adding to the backstory of an established universe, it looks like while we will be screaming, it won't be in disapproval.