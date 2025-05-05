All I've Seen Is Negativity Online About How Bad The Predator Looks In Predator: Badlands, But Here's Why That Recent Trailer Has Me Pumped

You are one ugly mother...and I like it!

A young Predator staring down a threat in Predator: Badlands
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Is it just me, or have people been overly negative when it comes to how the new Predator looks in Predator: Badlands?

Well, as somebody who has watched every Predator movie, all I have to say is, I don't care what anybody else has to say. I'm super PUMPED for this movie.

And, because of the relatively recent trailer, I have a few reasons why.

Elle Fanning with white eyes in Predator: Badlands

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

First Off, Predator: Badlands Is From The Same Director Of Prey, And Prey Rocked

When I heard that Predator: Badlands was making a big change for the franchise with its protagonist being a Predator, I was thrilled. But, when I heard that Dan Trachtenberg was returning to direct, I was over the moon!

Any Predator fan will tell you: 2022’s Prey (which we gave a glowing review) was phenomenal, and Trachtenberg directed it (In fact, he also directed the upcoming animated film, Predator: Killer of Killers, mostly in secret, so there’s that, too).

So, with Prey being such a banger, and Killer of Killers looking like a phenomenal entry in the series, I will honestly follow Trachtenberg anywhere he goes when it comes to this franchise. He seems to have a really good handle on it.

A Predator on a distant planet in Predator: Badlands

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Secondly, I Love When Predator Movies Are Set In The Future Or On Distant Planets

Another thing I’m looking forward to is that Badlands is set on a distant planet, and in the future, which are usually my two favorite components to these stories.

For example, I love Predator 2, and Predators, and it’s mostly because I like how different they feel from the rest of the franchise.

The first sequel takes place a few years in the future in Los Angeles, whereas Predators is set on a distant planet, making it the first and only (until Badlands) of these movies to have such a location.

Plus, Badlands seems like a good counterpoint to Prey, which is the earliest movie in the franchise, timeline-wise. Look, I'm a man who loves his Predator (I even like the series more than the Alien franchise), and so anytime we get something new, I get excited. But, there's one other reason why that recent trailer really got me pumped.

A screaming young Predator in Predator: Badlands

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

I'm Actually Intrigued By This Younger Predator (Look And All!)

As I mentioned earlier, a lot of people have been negative about how this new Predator looks, with some people thinking that he looks weak.

But, do people not realize that he's not supposed to look like an alpha? He's meant to be an outcast, and he’s completely out of his depth. Instead of purposely traveling to a distant planet to hunt the world’s best warriors, he’s being tested.

This is a really cool premise! I love that this is a Predator trying to prove himself, and that he’s pretty green when it comes to the actual hunt.

Plus, I love the way he looks, as he appears intimidated in that one shot that people keep harping on. A Predator that finds himself struggling? Now that I can’t wait to see.

What do you think? For more news on Predator: Badlands (and other upcoming sci-fi films), be sure to swing by here often.

Rich Knight
Rich Knight
Content Producer

Rich is a Jersey boy, through and through. He graduated from Rutgers University (Go, R.U.!), and thinks the Garden State is the best state in the country. That said, he’ll take Chicago Deep Dish pizza over a New York slice any day of the week. Don’t hate. When he’s not watching his two kids, he’s usually working on a novel, watching vintage movies, or reading some obscure book. 

