Former Scream 7 Director Christopher Landon Gets Honest About ‘Dark And Tumultuous’ Time In The Franchise
The horror genre has been experiencing a thrilling renaissance, one that brought some of the best horror movies back to theaters with new sequels. Chief among these titles was Wes Craven's Scream, and the last two movies (which are streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) were quite successful. But Scream 7 has gone through some growing pains, and former director Christopher Landon recently opened up about the "dark" time he has working on the upcoming horror movie.
What we know about Scream 7 is limited, but fan excitement for the slasher seems to be high. In August of 2023 it was revealed that Landon was going to direct, taking on the reign from the duo at Radio Silence. But a ton of complications happened, and he ended up leaving the Scream sequel. While speaking with Variety Fair about his new movie Drop, he shared how emotional that experience was, offering:
Talk about silver lining. Given Christopher Landon's experience in horror with the Happy Death Day franchise, as well as his love for Scream, he seemed like a great choice to bring the seventh movie to life. Unfortunately things went awry shortly after he got the gig.
The drama surrounding his take on Scream 7 began when Melissa Barrera was fired from the role of Sam Carpenter over comments she made on social media about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. This started a big debate online, and Landon ended up being blamed and experiencing a scary amount of hate online. As he shared:
What a nightmare. While landing a role directing Scream 7 was likely a dream come true for Landon, the reality of the situation he was involved in was complicated and scary. One can only imagine how terrifying that was for him and his family.
For his part, Christopher Landon maintains it was never his decision to part ways with Barrera for Scream 7. After all she was the lead of the last two movies. He spoke to the same publication about the backlash he received about this casting shakeup, saying:
Ouch. Amidst this drama surrounding Melissa Barrera's firing (as well as Jenna Ortega's departure as Tara Carpenter), Landon still attached to Scream 7. He revealed that the studio asked him to start fresh, and offered context about his decision to step away. As the acclaimed filmmaker shared:
As he explained, this was not an easy decision. He had to grieve the loss of a true dream job, while also dealing with the online hate and threats he experienced during his time developing Scream 7.
In the end OG Scream writer Kevin Williamson was brought on to direct the next movie, with Neve Campbell returning as Sidney Prescott. As for Christopher Landon, he seems thrilled with the chance to work on Drop as a result of this change. That horror flick hits theaters April 11th as part of the 2025 movie release list. As for Scream 7, that's currently expected to follow suit on February 27th.
