Anna Kendrick Delivers Career-Best Performance In 'Alice, Darling' | Video Review TIFF 2022
See why Anna Kendrick's 'Alice, Darling' is a must-see ahead of awards season.
“Alice, Darling” stars Anna Kendrick in her best performance she’s ever given, according to CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell. Watch as he dives into how her work in Director Mary Nighy’s film makes her an awards contender and the subtle choices the director made to tell this story in such a successful way.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro
00:45 - Anna Kendrick’s Performance
03:07 - Subtlety Drives The Poignant Plot
06:41 - Final Thoughts and Star Review
08:03 - Outro
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
