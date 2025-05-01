After Red Carpet Feud Rumors, Blake Lively Lent Support To Her Simple Favor Co-Star Anna Kendrick In Her Latest Post

Even though we all love to talk about long-standing celebrity friendships and Hollywood bromances, nothing really gets people going quite like the idea of famous people feuding. Sometimes, no matter how those involved in said potential feud attempt to dispel rumors, word of conflict continues. This has been the case with Another Simple Favor (which has now hit the 2025 movie schedule ) co-stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively recently, but after rumors of their supposed battle heated up again, Lively has given some support to Kendrick on social media.

Why Are There Rumors Of Feuding Between Anna Kendrick And Blake Lively?

With the sequel for Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively’s 2018 hit mystery/thriller/comedy A Simple Favor now here, the stars have been out promoting Another Simple Favor for several weeks. While there had previously been vague rumors of the two leads not quite getting along so famously while working on the original, that talk really ramped up in early March, when the film had its world premiere at SXSW. The Pitch Perfect talent was asked what it was like to reunite with the Gossip Girl star and only said, “Oh, you know…” letting her words trail off as she continued to interact with fans.

Then there was another red carpet event for the film, this time with the Woman of the Hour director/star and the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress both in attendance and posing together. This led to even more fan speculation that the two aren’t getting along, because of their stiff poses, with a body language expert noting that there were “few signs of relaxed and authentic fun or rapport” between the stylish stars (who had seemingly coordinated their outfits for the event).

How Did Blake Lively Support Anna Kendrick Amid Another Simple Favor Feud Rumors?

The movie’s director, Paul Feig (who also directed the first film) had to clap back at talk of the women clashing way back in January, when an X post suggested that Another Simple Favor was going to be shelved “indefinitely” because of Lively’s wide-ranging legal issues with her It Ends with Us director/co-star Justin Baldoni , and “growing tensions with Anna Kendrick.” The Bridesmaids director called that report “total BS,” and now it appears that Lively is again attempting to squash rumors by giving support to her co-star after Kendrick’s recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon .

Kendrick showed off her singing talents during a new segment called “Song Scramble,” which saw her and Fallon trade off at trying to mix the lyrics from one song to the tune of a completely different popular song. Lively took to Instagram Stories to compliment Kendrick’s performance:

Not only did Lively note how impressive Kendrick was during the segment, she also declared that she’d like to have her version of “MMMBop/Beautiful Things” as her phone ringtone. You can watch the full clip, below:

WOW, right? Just look at Lively's full comment, and it's hard not to agree with her:

Math: @annakendrick47 = one of one. This woman. INSANELY talented. I meannnn it’s bonkers. I want this as my ringtone please and thank you.

I do appreciate that they are all trying to keep things professional and focus on the film, and whether or not they do or don’t get along isn’t really an issue for fans as long as they delivered another movie as good as the first one. Just think about it, at some point all of us will work with someone we don’t gel with, but as long as we can still get our work done, that’s all that really matters.