I Love Anna Kendrick And Blake Lively Coordinating In Black Ahead Of Another Simple Favor's Premiere (But I'm More Obsessed With Paul Feig Giving A Toast)

I've been so excited for the release of Another Simple Favor ever since it was announced the sequel was being made, and in just two weeks, This upcoming 2025 movie will be in our households via Amazon Prime. Ahead of its early May release, Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively reunited in London for a special screening of the film, and I can’t take my eyes off them both showing out in black fits!

During their appearances in England alongside director Paul Feig and co-star Henry Golding, the Another Simple Favor leads donned black, but in completely different ways. Check out their sleek looks:

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Lively and Kendrick look like they totally coordinated their fits (even though we have no idea if they did), but their specific pieces bring out their own sense of style. Lively had on a leather jacket dress with a long flowing skirt, while Kendrick went for a lacy two-piece sheer dress that gives the kind of classic feminine, frilly fashion that the actress is known for. Inversely, Lively’s attire does kind of fit into the villain vibe of her Simple Favor character.

I absolutely love seeing these co-stars together again after things got awkward at the SXSW premiere , especially considering it was Lively's first appearance since the Justin Baldoni legal situation she’s been in following It Ends With Us. In Another Simple Favor, the actresses are joined by Andrew Rannells, Allison Janney, Jean Smart and Alex Newell.

I’m obviously living for these two looks, but more than anything, I love the presence of director Paul Feig, who is holding up a martini for the press photo. It’s the best energy he can have given all the rumors that have been circulating around his leading actresses. Also, martinis are a whole big thing in A Simple Favor and, surely, Another Simple Favor. He also just looks too cool in that marvelous navy suit that seems to be coordinated with the poster for Another Simple Favor. Obsessed!

Another Simple Favor is coming out seven years after the original movie, which was such a fun twisty mystery from the director of Bridesmaids. But this time around, Kendrick’s Stephanie has been invited by Lively’s Emily to her lavish wedding in Capri, Italy to be her maid of honor. From what reactions have come out so far, there’s more murder and twists this time around , too! Those who have seen it already have called it everything from “utter nonsense” to “divinely twisted” and “satisfying”.

Particularly, a lot of first viewers have spoken to the amazing fashion throughout the movie, too. We’ll of course have to see for ourselves when the movie drops on Amazon Prime on May 1.