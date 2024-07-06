Avatar And Titanic Producer Jon Landau Is Dead At 63

Hollywood has seen countless producers work within the industry and seek to make their mark on the history of cinema. Although, there are some that manage to make greater impressions than others. One such person would be Jon Landau, the veteran producer best known for his collaborations with director James Cameron on Titanic and Avatar. We’ve now sadly learned that Landau has passed away after dealing with an illness. The filmmaker was 63 at the time of his passing.

News of Jon Landau’s death was provided by a family source, who spoke with TheWrap. Per the unnamed individual, Landau had been diagnosed with cancer, though specifics have not been provided in regard to how long he was dealing with the disease. As of this writing, an official statement has yet to be released from the filmmaker’s relatives. In the aftermath of the news coming to light, a number of fans have taken to X to pay tribute to the man who helped build worlds that have been enjoyed on the big screen for so many years. Landau himself was a consistent presence on social media, excitedly sharing tidbits for fans. You can see a post from his visit to Walt Disney Imagineering below:

