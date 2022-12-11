Avatar 3: Everything We Know About The Way Of Water Sequel

In December 2009, James Cameron, who hadn’t released a movie in more than a decade, took audiences on one of the most ambitious and eye-catching cinematic adventures of all time with Avatar. The movie, which would go on to become the most financially successful theatrical release ever , was just the beginning of the story of Pandora, an enchanting planet inhabited by the Na’vi, with plans for multiple sequels down the road.

After 13 years, audiences will finally return to Pandora and resume the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) with Avatar: The Way of Water, the highly-anticipated and possibly consequential film that has already received heaps of praise from critics . But, like its predecessor, The Way of Water too will one day get a sequel , further expanding Cameron’s engrossing alien planet.

When will Avatar 3 come out, who is set to appear, and what is the future like for the franchise moving forward are all questions that we will answer about the upcoming James Cameron blockbuster. Here is everything we know about Avatar 3.

Avatar 3 Is Still Tentatively Set For A 2024 Theatrical Release

Fans of Avatar had to wait a total of 13 years before they got to continue the Pandora-based journey with 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water, a break that ended up being the longest of James Cameron’s career (the longest before that was the stretch of time between Titanic and Avatar), but it has long been thought that the wait between subsequent films in the franchise would much shorter. Over the years, the movie has circled release dates in 2021, 2023, and finally December 16, 2024, according to Collider . Though there have been several delays over the years for a number of reasons, it looks like we will still get to see Avatar 3 at some point in late 2024 .

When speaking with CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell during London press day event for Avatar: The Way of Water, the filmmaker behind classic sci-fi movies like The Terminator and Aliens shed some light on the whole situation, saying:

It’s been five years of basically unbroken production, right? So we started in September 2017, and we made/essentially completed all production photography and capture on two, basically two and a half movies: [Avatar] 2, 3, the first part of 4. And then we posted [The Way of Water], and now we’re going to post 3. So it won’t be 13 years until the next one. If everything works out, it should be only another two years. So that’s nothing.

Although he said it should only be “another two years,” before fans get to see Avatar 3, Cameron didn’t provide any insight into whether or not the December 16, 2024 release date will stick or the movie will be moved to a different date that month.

The Avatar 3 Cast Includes Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, And Other Returning Stars

When Avatar 3 does arrive in theaters, presumably sometime in December 2024, it will see the return of many of the cast members from its first two installments, as reported by Deadline way back in 2014. At the time, it was revealed that Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephan Lang would all be coming back for the various Avatar sequels.

And while Worthington, Saldaña, and Lang will all be taking on the same roles as in the 2009 franchise starter, Weaver, whose character Grace Augustine died in the movie, wwill be taking on a different role. It has since been revealed Weaver will be playing Kiri , the adopted teenage daughter of Worthington’s Jake Sully and Saldaña’s Neytiri, a character first introduced in 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water.

It has also been reported that other members of the Avatar: The Way of Water cast would be in subsequent sequels, including Cliff Curtis , CCH Pounder, and several others.

Approximately 90 Percent Of Avatar 3 Had Been Filmed By November 2022, According To Sam Worthington

Even though there is still a great deal of post-production work required for Avatar 3, considering the staggering amount of animation and visual effects required to bring the planet of Pandora and Na’vi people to life on the big screen, the actual filming of the movie appeared to be close to completion about a month before the release of Avatar: The Way of Water

During a November 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , franchise star Sam Worthington was asked how much of the upcoming sequel had been filmed, to which he responded by saying “approximately 80 to 90 percent” of the film was in the can. This came just one year after James Cameron said production on Avatar 3 was a little “shadowy,” revealing he hadn’t really started the cutting process at the time. It wasn’t immediately made clear if there were any reshoots that needed to be completed once Cameron started the post process.

Plans For Future Avatar Movies Depend On The Success Of The Way Of Water

For the longest time, there have been plans for five Avatar movies with the possibility of additional titles down the road. However, the future of the franchise past Avatar 3 could be dependent on the success of The Way of Water, which could end up making the 2024 movie the third and final release in the saga. When speaking with Total Film in November 2022, Cameron said he could be forced to bring things to an end sooner than expected if the second movie doesn’t make a splash, stating:

The market could be telling us we’re done in three movies, or we might be semi-done, meaning, ‘OK, let’s complete the story within movie three, and not go on endlessly,’ if it’s just not profitable.

In the unlikely event that this does end up happening, it will be interesting to see what Cameron will do with the footage that has already been filmed for Avatar 4, and if it will be incorporated into Avatar 3 or scrapped entirely.

Avatar 3 And 4 Were Partially Filmed Alongside The Way Of Water

Filming movies with the scale of Avatar is one thing, but planning multiple sequels and then having to work within the limitations of a global pandemic made the process all the more challenging for Cameron and his team. One way the filmmaker got the most out of his time and that of his cast and crew was by filming portions of the third and fourth movies alongside Avatar: The Way of Water, as he revealed during a 2021 conversation with Denis Villeneuve as part of Variety’s “Directors on Directors” series.

At one point in the discussion, Cameron revealed that anything with a specific actor that appeared in both the second and third movies was filmed together when possible, and that a small portion of the fourth movie was shot during that time so that they could film the child actors before their characters aged out partway through the sequel.