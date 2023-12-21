Billy Crystal Revisited Katz's Deli 35 Years After When Harry Met Sally, Recalls Totally Confusing Meg Ryan On Set

It's the setting of cinema's most infamous (fake) orgasm scene, but When Harry Met Sally star Billy Crystal shockingly hasn't been back to New York's iconic Katz's Deli since filming the acclaimed romantic comedy all the way back in 1989. That is, until now. Crystal not only returned to the landmark location but, while doing so, he shared other memories, including how he managed to confuse co-star Meg Ryan while they were on set.

To celebrate the comedian-actor's recent Kennedy Center honor — bestowed by the United States National Cultural Center to those in the performing arts for their lifetime of contributions to American culture — the actor sat down with CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King at Katz's to discuss his decades-spanning career, including the making of that beloved rom-com.

During the chat, the Emmy winner recounted how he first met longtime friend and collaborator Rob Reiner while appearing on All in the Family; the filmmaker would, of course, go on to direct classic Billy Crystal movies like The Princess Bride and, yes, When Harry Met Sally. When speaking of man who directed him and Meg Ryan at the noted deli, Crystal said:

He was a perfect director because he let me invent. He let us play. We added so much stuff as we went on. Someone will come up behind me and go, 'Pepper, pepper, pepper!'

Billy Crystal is, of course, referencing the movie's gloriously silly "there is too much pepper on my paprikash" scene, featuring his Harry Burns and Meg Ryan's Sally Albright doing goofy voices while visiting a museum. The actor also detailed to Gayle King how his improvised use of that goofy voice initially confused his famous leading lady:

I said, 'Well, he's in love with her but doesn't want to admit it. He's not quite sure, but he's got a crush. So, when you start falling in love with somebody, you do silly stuff, because you're in love, right? So I came in and decided that we will spend the rest of the day talking like this. And she just looked at me...there's a moment after I say, 'Pepper, repeat after me, pepper, pepper,' she goes 'No!' and she looks off, you see, she looks off to Rob like, 'What are we doing?' And then [Harry] asks her out. It's such a good scene.

I think a number of us probably would've reacted in the same manner had we been in the lead actress' shoes, though you can't argue with the final product. Many interesting tidbits have been revealed about the Rob Reiner-directed movie in the 34 years since When Harry Met Sally first hit theaters. That includes the fact that it was initially supposed to have a super depressing ending and that Meg Ryan helped come up with the famous "I'll have what she's having scene."

Upon revisiting the setting of the movie's most memorable moment—the Lower East Side deli even has a sign indicating exactly where Harry and Sally sat in the film—Billy Crystal weighed in the enduring love for the fake orgasm scene:

It's an amazing phenomenon that this has touched people in this little piece of history here in New York City. You know, the movie was 1989!

The actor added that the movie has become "more important" to him as the decades have passed, with new generations being charmed by the relatability of Harry and Sally's story. As he puts it, he and Meg Ryan "represent" the newer generations of people that fall in and out of love all the time. That's a sweet sentiment, and it's wonderful that he was not only able to return to the iconic Katz's Deli but also that he still holds this classic film in such high regard.

And in case you want to revisit the charming romance for yourself — or see it for the very first time — you can watch Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan in When Harry Met Sally with a Paramount+ subscription.