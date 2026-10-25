Clayface Squeaked Out The Top Spot Over You Can See Everything, But I'm Worried About One Movie's Big Box Office Drop

As expected, it was a big weekend both for Clayface and You Can See Everything, as the two movies had a close race for the top spot at the box office. Ultimately, as buzzy as the Elizabeth Holmes and Nathan Fielder doc is, superhero movies, even when they're about villains, can reign supreme at the box office.

Granted, Clayface's top spot at the box office was only assured by a few million, with a $24,000,000 domestic haul this weekend. You Can See Everything finished with $19,500,000 here in the states. That's a jump in the doc's take from last week, thanks to more theaters picking up Fielder and A24's film. All that said, I feel there's an even bigger story to talk about given the colossal drop Street Fighter experienced after opening at number one last week. Take a look:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Weekend Gross Domestic Gross Last Week Theaters 1. Clayface $24,000,000 $24,000,000 N/A 3,458 2. You Can See Everything $19,500,000 $45,145,476 2 2,655 3. Wildwood $11,000,000 $11,000,000 N/A 2,942 4. Street Fighter $8,600,000 $46,939,000 1 3,575 5. Wicker $5,750,000 $5,750,000 N/A 1,471 6. Other Mommy $3,850,000 $51,534,000 3 2,798 7. Sense and Sensibility $3,400,000 $13,682,000 5 2,571 8. Whalefall $3,200,000 $14,073,434 4 3,065 9. Verity $3,063,000 $71,531,000 6 2,442 10. Resident Evil $3,000,000 $153,681,000 7 2,148

For Street Fighter, that's a 72% drop from its first week, likely meaning far fewer people bought those Guile popcorn buckets. At a time when studios are announcing a ton of upcoming video game adaptations, this is a movie to look at and ask what the lesson is.

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(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

I don't think gaming movie fatigue is to blame here, only because Resident Evil is hanging on at number ten with $153,681,000 for its total domestic take in thirty-eight days. I would say people are still enthusiastic about seeing video game adaptations, but obviously, there are certain factors to consider.

While RE opened to critical acclaim, Street Fighter dealt with some rough reviews. Such reactions may have deterred consumers and convinced them that this one is best watched when it hits streaming. It's also hard not to wonder whether Paramount Pictures and Legendary put this flick into development with the thinking that it could spawn a new film series.

I also think it's worth noting that You Can See Everything and Clayface are both simply hot movies right now, with one centering around a businesswoman convicted of fraud and another expanding the much-discussed DCU. In any case, I'm curious how much longer SF will remain in theaters, especially with such a steep drop in returns.

I do wonder, as word continues to spread about You Can See Everything and more people speak out about it, whether it'll finally clinch a top spot in its third week. It wasn't that far off from conquering Clayface this week, and with nothing big slated to premiere on the upcoming movie schedule amid Halloween weekend, I don't think it's out of the question.

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We'll see what studio execs have to say about Street Fighter, and all these other movies, as the week unfolds. For now, I'm still just hoping we get an announcement that a You Can See Everything popcorn bucket is on the way.