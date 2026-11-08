Godzilla Minus Zero Ruled The Weekend Box Office And Hit A Monstrous Milestone

Another weekend means a new set of movies have hit theaters, and a particularly big title made its debut this week. The highly anticipated Godzilla Minus Zero hit cinemas, and it reigned supreme at the box office this weekend. Not only that, but the film set a major milestone in the process. I thought well-reviewed the glowing Minus Zero reviews might help the movie's chances, but I'd be lying if I said I thought it would earn a monster-sized achievement.

The sequel to 2023's Godzilla Minus One, this latest film from director Takashi Yamazaki earned $31,610,000 in its first three days. And, as a result of that, it now holds the all-time record for biggest opening weekend for a foreign live-action film. If anything, Minus Zero proved that shifting the Godzilla IP into weirder territory was the right move. It handily beat out The Cat In The Hat, despite the family-friendly movie's $20,500,000 being above what it was predicted to do by a few million. Check out the full rundown of the weekend below:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Weekend Gross Domestic Gross Last Week Theaters 1. Godzilla Minus Zero $31,610,000 $31,610,000 N/A 3,254 2. The Cat In The Hat $20,500,000 $20,500,000 N/A 4,003 3. Drummer Boy $9,312,551 $9,312,551 N/A 2,850 4. You Can See Everything $8,862,846 $79,797,396 1 2,473 5. Ramayana: Rise of a Legend $8,650,000 $12,156,000 N/A 1,433 6. Wildwood $7,000,000 $39,818,198 3 2,693 7. Clayface $6,675,000 $56,608,000 2 2,946 8. Wild Horse Nine $6,000,000 $6,000,000 N/A 1,100 9. Wicker $3,350,000 $19,885,478 4 2,081 10. Street Fighter $2,150,000 $57,414,000 5 1,760

In man ways, it's not shocking to Godzilla Minus Zero do so well, given the acclaim the first movie received. However, I still wasn't expecting it to make box office history in such a way. Nevertheless, this weekend, it's the biggest IP out of the group above, and the biggest number-one take in a weekend since Street Fighter first hit the box office. I'm eager to see how it does next week and how it'll hang around the top ten list.

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In other noteworthy news, You Can See Everything dropped from its top spot in the previous week to fourth place. Despite that significant change in the standings, the much-discussed documentary only brought in about two million less than the previous week. The fact it only brought in $675,000 less than Clayface could suggest continued business.

Wicker, meanwhile, continues to hold strong with a not-so-substantial decline from the previous week. Given there's a strong release lineup set for the rest of November amid the 2026 movie schedule, I wonder if this might be the last week we see the fantasy romance flick and Street Fighter on the Top 10 list.

Honestly, the same could be said about Godzilla Minus Zero as well. I Play Rocky, How To Rob A Bank, Ebenezer and the star-studded Paper Tiger are all just lurking around the corner, waiting for Thanksgiving weekend and people eager to step away from family events to sit in the comfort of their local theater. At the end of the day, I think the consumer is winning, because there will be plenty of great movies to watch in theaters at the end of this month.

For those wanting to see Godzilla Minus Zero but still have yet to see the original, know that Godzilla Minus One is available to stream with a Netflix subscription. I'm in that camp and need to catch up so I can see this acclaimed kaiju movie before it leaves theaters.