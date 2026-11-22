We all knew The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping was going to open to a big number this weekend, but exactly what big meant was unclear. Experts seemed cautiously optimistic it would be over one hundred million dollars at the domestic box office, but it turns out that caution wasn’t needed. Hunger Games not only made $100M, it blew past $100M.

It’ll be awhile before the official final tally is solidified, but the current box office estimates after the grosses on Friday and Saturday have the film earning a whopping $120M this weekend. That’s more than ten times what the second place movie is going to put up, and it’s a reminder that the franchise, despite a disappointing run from the last installment, has a lot of potential left in it.

You can check out the full top ten from the weekend, as per The Numbers. Those figures notably include a decent opening for I Play Rocky considering its budget and a fine enough hold for Johnny Depp’s Ebenezer, which reminded everyone he’s still a bankable star last weekend…

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Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Weekend Gross Domestic Gross Last Week Theaters 1. Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping $120,000,000 $120,000,000 N/A 4,018 2. I Play Rocky $9,328,000 $10,423,000 21 2,477 3. Ebenezer $7,700,000 $32,547,000 1 3,545 4. The Cat In The Hat $6,850,000 $47,119,000 2 3,262 5. Godzilla Minus Zero $2,695,000 $54,559,000 3 2,107 6. You Can See Everything $2,524,733 $93,470,381 5 1,252 7. Wild Horse Nine $2,500,000 $17,964,466 8 2,000 8. Ghost Soldier $2,350,000 $12,491,000 7 2,558 9. Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend $2,065,000 $28,409,000 4 681 10. How To Rob A Bank $1,679,767 $8,689,420 6 2,810

I’ll get to the other movies in a bit, but before that, we need to talk about Sunrise On The Reaping a little bit more. The four initial Hunger Games movies, which were released between 2012 and 2015 all grossed between $650M and $900M at the worldwide box office. They were also collectively a major pop culture force that came up regularly in casual conversation. Unfortunately, 2023’s Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes, which follows the story of President Snow prior to gaining power, didn’t have the same appeal and grossed less than $350M worldwide.

Many observers thought the franchise was potentially dead after the large dropoff, but Lionsgate made the smart decision to adapt Sunrise On The Reaping, which follows a young Haymitch as he navigates his way through the games back when he was chosen as a tribute. Suzanne Collins’ novel, which was released last year, was very well received by fans, and the adaptation has gotten pretty decent reviews from critics and very strong scores from fans. It’s unclear what might be next for the franchise, but if this box office run has any legs at all, you’d have to imagine Lionsgate is going to be clamoring for Hunger Games content.

I’m not sure I Play Rocky’s $9M and change opening was everything Amazon MGM was hoping for when it greenlit the movie, but there’s some positivity to be had. The film was reportedly made on a budget of around $30M, and there is some serious Oscar buzz about a potential nomination for Best Picture and another for Anthony Ippolito who is terrific as a young Sylvester Stallone.

Fantastic reviews and word of mouth should help it hold strong over the next few weeks. If it’s able to pick up that Best Picture nomination, it should be enough to push the film into a nice little profit and solid win for Amazon and Amazon customers who should get the chance to watch it on the streaming service down the road.

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The last bit worth mentioning here is Ebenezer. The film dropped almost sixty percent week over week, but it’s still crossed $30M domestically and clearly has some legs for a longer run. A majority of people who saw the film mentioned Johnny Depp in the exit polls as the reason they came, which should be enough to net him a few big budget movies coming out of this. I’m not saying he’s already back to being the biggest star in the world, but every dollar here helps get him closer to being a fully-fledged A-lister again.

I’ll see you back here next week where we should get a competitive box office that will likely include more strong grosses from Hunger Games, as well as impressive debuts from Disney’s Hexed and Focker-In-Law.