You Can See Everything Is Finally Number One At The Box Office (And It Also Hit A Rare Milestone)
It's about time that this happened.
Nathan Fielder's You Can See Everything has been stirring up buzz and earning its fair share of money. However, one honor that had been alluding it was the No. 1 spot at the box office. Well, that's no longer the case, as the doc finally became the top movie in the United States this weekend. And regardless of whether that win can be attributed to people showing up because of all the Oscar buzz, or the scene that literally shows everything, it's also resulted in the documentary obtaining a very rare honor.
It should be mentioned that Fielder's film just barely won the top spot, as Warner Bros. and DC Studios' Clayface just missed winning Halloween weekend after its strong start by a little less than $200,000. Wildwood, which some are calling one of the best and scariest movies of the year, remains in third place this week, while steamy fantasy flick Wicker climbed another spot too. Check out the full breakdown below:
|
Title
|
Weekend Gross
|
Domestic Gross
|
Last Week
|
Theaters
|
1. You Can See Everything
|
$10,600,684
|
$63,882,597
|
2
|
3,243
|
2. Clayface
|
$10,400,000
|
$44,064,000
|
1
|
3,478
|
3. Wildwood
|
$7,500,000
|
$25,904,793
|
3
|
2,920
|
4. Wicker
|
$4,125,000
|
$13,261,094
|
5
|
2,374
|
5. Street Fighter
|
$3,200,000
|
$53,012,000
|
4
|
2,825
|
6. BTS World Tour ‘Arirang’ in Buenos Aires and São Paulo Live Viewing
|
$2,800,000
|
$2,800,000
|
N/A
|
1,010
|
7. Resident Evil
|
$2,525,000
|
$157,399,000
|
10
|
1,943
|
8. Other Mommy
|
$2,500,000
|
$55,625,000
|
6
|
2,329
|
9. The Only Living Pickpocket In New York
|
$1,765,000
|
$1,969,000
|
25
|
1,112
|
10. Heart Of The Beast
|
$1,615,000
|
$65,110,000
|
11
|
1,695
The No. 1 spot aside, this is a truly auspicious moment for You Can See Everything, because in a rare turn of events, it's now the fourth documentary ever to win a weekend box office. With that, it now joins Fahrenheit 9/11, Michael Jackson's This Is It and Taylor Swift: The Official Release Of A Showgirl. That's a lineup even more wtf than some of the moments in the film. Nevertheless, this is quite the distinction for Fielder and co.
One way YCSE differentiates itself from this lineup, however, is by having a different path to this milestone. All three of the other movies managed to win the box office in their opening weekends. You Can See Everything opened at No. 2 at the box office weeks ago and held that spot last week before finally grabbing the top spot this week.
Whether Fielder's film will hold that spot again next week remains to be seen. Clayface is still sticking around, and it had about 200 more theaters screening the body horror thriller this weekend. That comic book film is already proving to be a solid win for DC, as it has grossed roughly $83 million worldwide against a reported budget between $30 and $44 million.
Plus, a new month means a new slate of films arriving on the 2026 movie schedule. The Cat in the Hat and Godzilla Minus Zero are among the titles arriving in a week's time, and there's always the chance that they could shake things up at the B.O. next week.
All this to say, I expect You Can See Everything to stick around the Top 10 for at least a few more weeks based on how it's trending. I'm very curious as to just how much longer it'll continue to haul in millions, as I don't know if anyone saw this run coming. I'm just hoping to hear that this means Nathan Fielder is going to get more documentaries in theaters, which I would absolutely love to see.
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Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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