Street Fighter's 'Hair-Raising' Popcorn Bucket Is The Most Obnoxious Thing I've Ever Needed ASAP

At some point, I really need to find a way to break into pitch meetings for various theater chains’ exclusive popcorn buckets, because those seem like amazing meetings. Street Fighter is the latest 2026 movie release to show off a popcorn container that is equal parts ridiculous and obnoxious, and I can’t believe how much I want to own it already. At least one.

When the upcoming video game adaptation hits theaters to show off Andrew Koji’s worrying “dark” Ryu persona, the electric rage of Jason Momoa’s Blanka and Callina Liang’s highly dangerous Chun-Li, fans will be able to score a popcorn bucket modeled after Guile’s wild and spiky blonde hair. What’s more, AMC Theaters brought Street Fighter’s Cody Rhodes in put the head-topping bucket to the test along with co-stars Liang and Noah Centineo. Check it out!

A post shared by Cody Rhodes (@americannightmarecody) A photo posted by on

It's a brilliant quasi-ad from beginning to end, starting off by appealing to fans' senses and then devolving into laughter. This has to be the only time in history this exact sentence was said, right?

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I swear to God it tastes better because it's coming out of Cody's head. Noah Centineo

Can we get somebody to look back in the archives to make sure? Maybe there was a hyper-intelligent zombie at some point who made a passing comment about eating a dude named Cody's brains.

This is for real amazing, though, and alllmost makes up for the lack of Guile action sequences and Sonic Booms in the trailers. Having Rhodes wear it is easily the best way to show the hair-y bucket off, since it looks close enough to his movie hairstyle to be impressive. At no point while watching did I think, "Looks great on him, but might look dumb as hell on me." That's how they get you: different-shaped heads.

In any case, I'm certainly not the only person desperate to own a wearable Street Fighter popcorn bucket, and quite a few Instagram comments made me chuckle.

FINALLY! Something that's both stylish AND tasty 🍿 - @IMAX

Can’t wait to pair my Cody popcorn with my Cody fruit punch 🍿🧃🤩 - @MinuteMaid

This is so unnecessary. I’ll take two. - @kris_liftz

If the person sitting infront of me in the theatre is wearing it... I'm eating outta it😂 - @vinniesal

Guile’s hair was clearly designed for this exact purpose. 😂🍿 - @michi483

Why would I want this? I'll take 5 - @cody_rhodes_lover

Adrenaline in soul, Popcorn in Cody bowl!!!! - @ringsidesean

Mmmmm Cody head - @alvaro_who_____

Insanity. Give me 50. - @lawjsharma

Nice!! The final part needed for my cosplay costume 🤣 - @josh_e_ny

To clrcle back, the most obnoxious part of it is really only applicable if someone actually does wear the thing in the theater, potentially hindering eyelines of those sitting behind. Theaters are definitely better these days about ramped floors and stadium-esque seating, but somebody reaching up to pull popcorn off of their head is probably going to be a distraction. regardless.

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Plus, how annoying and absolutely messy would it be to have to reach up for popcorn every time? It'd be raining kernels. And what about if you sneeze? Or if someone behind you seezes into it. And if you don't wear it on your head, can it be comfortably held in one's lap without issue, or do the low-hanging sideburns make that impossible? Also, where can I buy one?

I'm gonna need some follow-up reports from anybody who goes to watch Street Fighter and either buys the Guile-centric popcorn bucket for themselves, or who is in a theater where someone else is wearing it. Find out if either case applies to you when the upcoming action movie hits theaters on October 16, 2026.