Disney has built a global media empire and theme park behemoth on the back of its beloved animated movies, but after yet another underwhelming performance at the box office for a movie with original characters, the Mouse House may need to start making some internal changes. Hexed, its latest attempt to get momentum behind a new franchise, looks like it’s probably only going to finish third at the box office this weekend.

We won’t know the finalized numbers for several days, but the weekend estimates are usually pretty close to the actuals once the Friday and Saturday grosses are in. That’s where we’re at right now, and it’s looking like Hexed is only going to take home around $20M for its debut weekend. The picture is a bit nicer than that if you take into account the entirety of the extended Thanksgiving holiday. Even so, however, it likely won’t be enough to top Focker-In-Law which will likely finish in second and it certainly won’t be enough to top Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping, which will easily win its second consecutive weekend.

You can check out the full box office picture below, which has those weekend estimates courtesy of The Numbers…

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Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Weekend Gross Domestic Gross Last Week Theaters 1. Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping $56,750,000 $231,681,000 1 4,018 2. Focker-In-Law $26,440,000 $39,500,000 N/A 3,382 3. Hexed $20,000,000 $32,000,000 N/A 3,725 4. Ebenezer $8,425,000 $47,582,000 3 3,009 5. I Play Rocky $6,879,000 $22,735,000 2 2,711 6. The Cat In The Hat $4,449,577 $55,957,000 4 2,504 7. Hersehy $4,055,859 $7,001,055 N/A 2,275 8. The Further Mis-Adventures Of Cliff Booth $2,650,000 $4,160,000 N/A 252 9. Paper Tiger $2,000,207 $3,990,103 N/A 1,322 10. Wild Horse Nine $1,600,000 $20,889,023 7 1,000

It’s not that $20M for an original movie without a built in fanbase is bad for a debut weekend. It’s actually quite good compared to most of the stuff that comes out. The problem is that Disney animated movies now cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $150M to $200M to produce. That’s before marketing, and it means the climb to profitability is really, really steep.

Hoppers did semi-decently at the box office earlier this year (just under $400M worldwide), but a lot of the studio’s other recent efforts have not gotten there, which is starting to paint a concerning pattern as Elio, Wish, Strange World and Encanto all failed to surpass $300M at the global box office, though the last in that list at least generated some buzz in popular culture. It really needed a hit here.

It’s a lot more profitable for Disney to make sequels for its more popular properties. We saw that earlier this year when Toy Story 5 passed a billion dollars at the global box office, but that’s not a good recipe for long-term success. Kids need new characters to identify with, and Disney needs new franchises for merchandising, theme park rides and spinoffs. It’s OK if every single one of those efforts isn’t the next Frozen, but it is a problem if we’re getting to the point where you could argue it’s been a decade since Disney has had a huge animated hit based on new characters (Moana).

Regardless, it wasn’t all bad news at the box office this weekend. Sunrise On The Reaping managed to hold about half its audience from its huge debut weekend and has already cruised past $200M just at the domestic box office. It’ll go down as a huge hit, and it should add a lot of momentum back into the Hunger Games franchise, which may have gone dormant had this movie not performed.

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I’d say Focker-In-Law is more of a mixed bag. The film is going to gross more than $25M this weekend, which is not half bad for a movie reportedly made for less than $100M, but it’ll almost certainly be tough sledding to get on the same level as the prior movies. All three previous entries grossed at least $300M at the global box office, and it’s hard to imagine round four getting anywhere close.

Next week will see the debut of Violent Night 2. The original grossed about $75M during its total box office run, but it has since developed into somewhat of a cult classic. It’ll be interesting to see whether fans turn out, just as it’ll be interesting to see if Hexed can hold its audience and at least have an extended run through word of mouth.