A Lot Of Elizabeth Holmes' Former Co-Workers Have Now Seen You Can See Everything: 'He Fell For It Too'

In the weeks since You Can See Everything hit the 2026 movie schedule and started tearing up the box office, it's no surprise that some of those tickets have been sold to former Theranos employees. Whistleblower Tyler Schultz spoke out shortly after the Nathan Fielder/Lance Oppenheim-directed documentary about the company’s founder, Elizabeth Holmes, was released, and now more employees are speaking out about their takeaways from the movie. Two of them recently spoke to The Times about it. Here’s what they have to say.

THERE ARE SOME SPOILERS BELOW!

According to the article, former Theranos creative director Gage Clegg and former chief creative officer Patrick O’Neill saw the movie together, and they described their complicated feelings to the paper. O’Neill is glad that people are finally seeing the real Holmes, in his estimation, telling the paper:

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No one’s asking me any more how I could possibly work for someone like that; people now understand it … I’m excited that the world is going to experience Elizabeth in the way that I did. People will finally understand her ability to persuade and to connect, and how that gave her such enormous power. [Fielder] fell for it, too.

Much has been said of Holmes’ ability to manipulate people, and some have said Fielder fell under her spell while living with her and her partner, Billy Evans, while he and Oppenheim shot the movie. Personally, I’m not sure he did, but it's easy to see how people fall for it when watching You Can See Everything. Clegg was more direct, saying the documentary:

Sees her as being kind of on the spectrum, a person who doesn’t understand regular people, as a way to garner sympathy and to make people think that maybe she didn’t really understand that what she was doing was wrong. That is crazy. The person I knew was smart, capable and decisive. She walked into the room and owned the room. She is a night and day different person from who was in Fielder’s movie.

As to whether or not they think people should believe the Holmes they saw in the movie, Clegg’s answer was clear: No. He told the paper:

Hearing her say that she didn’t know she was lying made me want to jump out of my seat in the cinema.

Clegg and O’Neill were not alone in pointing out both the deception and the role-playing they see in Holmes. A former in-house lawyer for Theranos (yikes!), Brad Arington, summed up seeing the movie the same way.

She’s always performing. She’s very convincing. I wasn’t going to fall for it again.

Whether or not Fielder fell under Holmes’ spell is one of the big questions the movie leaves audiences wondering. It’s even brought up in the movie itself when he is questioned by another star in the movie over whether he’d gotten too close to his subject.

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In fact, the last scene in the movie, with Fielder and Holmes swimming together in the ocean, harkens back to an earlier scene when Holmes tried to convince Fielder to go on a swim with her. Fielder demurs, saying he doesn’t want to, but obviously did swim with her at some point. Was that Fielder reinforcing the notion that Holmes can sell anything to anyone? The film doesn’t answer that for us.

Like so much in the movie, we’re really just stuck asking more questions than getting answers, and for me, that is part of what makes the movie an Oscar contender, and one of the best movies of the year.