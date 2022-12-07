Charlize Theron Addresses Issues On The Set Of George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road, And Why She Still Wanted To Return For Furiosa
Charlize Theron had a rough go during the production of Mad Max: Fury Road, but she still wanted another shot at Furiosa.
Mad Max: Fury Road is one of the most generally beloved films of the last several years, but the movie didn’t get there without some difficulties and stress. Charlize Theron has spoken before about the battle that the first movie was for her, and specifically the problems she had with co-star Tom Hardy. Despite all the difficulties however, she still wanted to return for the follow-up Furiosa.
At this point, it’s fairly common knowledge that the desert shoot for Mad Max: Fury Road was tough on everybody involved. It manifested in an on set battle between Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, but in a recent interview with THR Theron doesn’t mention the personal conflicts, only that making the movie was hard on her. She says its something that she’s doesn’treally want to go through again, even though she calles the end result “magic.” Theron explained…
With an experience like this behind her, it’s more than a little surprising that Charlize Theron was very vocal in her disappointment that she wasn’t going to return for the prequel film Furiosa. The upcoming George Miller film stars Anya Taylor-Joy as a much younger Furiosa.
Theron says the reason she wanted to go back was that she didn’t realize quite what Mad Max: Fury Road was going to be until she saw the finished film, and thus it sounds like she didn’t always know quite how to approach her performance while filming it. Now that she understands what the goal was, she wants another shot at Furiosa because she believes she can do it better the second time. Theron continued…
Who knows? Maybe, if Furiosa is another big hit we could see yet another film that could bring Charlize Theron back to the role. She’s clearly willing to do it and if George Miller is too it would make all the sense in the world to bring these two back together for another adventure.
