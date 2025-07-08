Charlize Theron Has Suffered ‘A Lot’ Of Injuries While Making Movies, But She Has A Good Take On Why It’s Important For A Film

Charlize Theron has been an action star for decades. From Mad Max: Fury Road, to Atomic Blonde, to her latest film, The Old Guard 2, fans have been watching Theron kick ass on the big screen for a while, and it truly never gets old. She has a powerful on screen presence, and can carry out stunt choreography in a way that transcends what a lot of other stars are doing. However, being an action star comes with a price, as Theron has sustained several injuries over the years. Now, she’s opening up about why she thinks it was all worth it.



In a recent interview with the New York Times , co-stars Uma Thurman and Charlize Theron opened up about going toe to toe for The Old Guard 2, as well as their sustained action movie careers they have both become known for. While they certainly have displayed superhuman prowess on the big screen, this hasn’t come without a price. Theron revealed that she has had several serious injuries that have come from movies, even some that have required surgery. She said:

I run into people and they’re like, Oh, what happened to your arm? And I’m like, oh, I just had surgery. And they’re like, the last time I saw you, you had surgery! I had an unfortunate injury on the first action attempt I ever did, for a bad movie called ‘Aeon Flux.’ On day nine, I did a back handspring, and I didn’t get enough height, and I landed on my neck on a concrete bridge. I had the last surgery on my neck 18 years ago. I’ve had surgery on both elbows, my right shoulder, my thumb, carpal tunnel, fractures. A lot of fractures.

These are pretty serious injuries, much more than a scratch here and there from a stunt practice gone wrong. Despite these mishaps, it seems like Theron has had no interest in stopping making action movies. She just made one with the release of The Old Guard 2, and has two upcoming action films with Apex , alongside Taron Egerton , and Two for the Money alongside Daniel Craig. This is a sign of true passion, and the Oscar winner even revealed that these injuries she sustained were inevitably good for the film and her characters. She said:

People are like, it’s a movie, what are you doing? But it goes back to what I was saying about telling a story with your body. A lot of times, that’s how you tell the audience who this character is. And I’m also accident prone, so I’m not blaming anybody.

While this is pretty hardcore, Theron doesn’t seem to be the only one with this perspective. Tom Cruise famously broke his ankle while making Mission: Impossible - Fallout and continued going until they had completed the take. The shot of the injury ended up being the take used in the film. Leonardo DiCaprio also was injured when he cut open his hand during Django: Unchained , which ended up adding even more tension to the scene as he kept going through his speech. It may be controversial, but sometimes these unexpected incidents can bring something to the screen.

Theron’s clear commitment to her craft is abundantly clear, both in front of the camera and behind it. Putting storytelling as the main priority shows her dedication, and why she has been able to sustain such a career as an action star. This is all pretty hardcore, but it’s this energy that makes her so magnetic on screen. She clearly is in her own class of actors, and doesn’t seem like she’s slowing down soon, as I can’t wait to see her shine again in another on-screen adventure very soon.

You can see Charlize Theron in The Old Guard 2, which is currently streaming now with a Netflix subscription . Fans will also be able to catch her in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which is set to hit theaters on July 17th 2026. For more information on other exciting titles heading to streaming and cinemas in the near future, make sure to consult our 2025 movie release schedule .