Charlize Theron Breaks Her Silence On Joining Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

Charlize Theron is no stranger to epic roles or demanding productions, having starred in some of the best action movies, including Mad Max: Fury Road, Atomic Blonde and The Old Guard and its sequel (which is available with a Netflix subscription ) . However, her latest casting takes her into truly legendary territory. The Oscar winner has finally opened up about her upcoming role in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. Though she hasn’t stepped on set yet, Theron is already sizing up the scale of the production and her place in it.

While promoting The Old Guard 2, Charlize Theron spoke with The Hollywood Reporter, during which she discussed joining Nolan’s upcoming page-to-screen adaptation. Theron is set to take on the role of Circe, the iconic sorceress who famously crosses paths with Odysseus (played by Matt Damon), describing the script as “epic” and sharing thoughts on Nolan's filmmaking prowess:

Well, I haven’t been there yet. Like you guys, I’m just hearing and seeing everything from afar. I’m leaving in three weeks or something like that, and I feel like I’m going to be the new kid on the block. I know it’s epic from reading the script, but for myself, I’m only there for two weeks, I think. Chris is the kind of filmmaker who knows exactly what’s in his head, and he knows the movie that he’s making, so I am going to go with that. But doing Fury Road and shooting it for a hundred days, that was as epic as I’ve ever gone.

If anyone can make a deep impact in two weeks, it’s Theron. This fan is confident that her portrayal of Circe, a goddess known for her intoxicating power and ability to transform men into animals, will leave a mark, especially under Christopher Nolan’s direction. While we don’t know exactly how The Odyssey will interpret the ancient tale, especially after the leaked first trailer However, Theron’s casting as the iconic Greek witch may indicate that we'll receive a bold, commanding version of the character, and she’d be more than equipped to deliver that.

The South African and American star admitted she hasn’t yet joined the production, which has reportedly been filming for several months. However, she’s not worried about walking into an already-running machine. She trusts Nolan’s vision and knows a thing or two about large-scale filmmaking.

For fans of both Christopher Nolan and Charlize Theron, this pairing may feel overdue. The Memento filmmaker’s movies often explore deep themes, time, fate, identity and Theron brings the kind of presence that can hold the screen in even the most fantastical scenarios. Add to that her recent performance in The Old Guard 2 and the buzz around her action-heavy upcoming Netflix film, Apex, and it’s clear she’s not slowing down anytime soon.

While she remains tight-lipped about specific details, the Furiosa performer’s confirmation that she’s playing the Odysseus’ enchantress and that she’s entering Christopher Nolan’s orbit soon has already got me buzzing with excitement. Circe is one of The Odyssey’s most memorable figures: mysterious, dangerous and captivating. In Theron's hands, that character could become one of the film’s highlights.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is set to hit theaters and the 2026 movie schedule on July 17, With Charlize Theron officially on board, the journey just got even more exciting.