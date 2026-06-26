Chloe Bailey Got Candid About Seeing Sister Halle Bailey Deal With All The Little Mermaid Backlash

While you’d think being crowned a literal Disney Princess would be all sparkly and magical, when Halle Bailey was cast in the live-action The Little Mermaid back in 2019, she was met with a lot of negativity from the public. It all ended up OK. Bailey’s performance was praised by critics, and her Ariel doll becoming a bestseller proved her version had been embraced. But what did Halle Bailey’s big sister Chloe think about the public backlash?

Chloe Bailey is a couple of years older than Halle, and the big sister energy is palpable when she was recently asked to comment on whether it was “tough” to see the racist reactions to her sibling's live-action role. Here's what she had to say:

Of course. Absolutely. It broke my heart. Seeing her put so much hard work and time into an iconic role, I just wanted people to see how incredible she was in it, because this was all happening before the movie even came out. But my sister is resilient and I’m happy she proved all the naysayers wrong.

The opposing commentary to Halle Bailey’s role in The Little Mermaid happened directly after her name was revealed as the lead of the Disney flick – before the actress had a chance to even play Ariel or give anyone anything of substance to judge. It felt like a clear attack on the decision to cast a Black actress rather than someone who looked exactly like the animated character.

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Prior to The Little Mermaid casting, Chloe and Halle came up together as the duo Chloe x Halle. When Halle was cast as Ariel, it felt like a coming-of-age moment for the sisters as they went on their own journeys as singers and actors. That being said, it sounds like they’ve emotionally stuck together through it all, and Chloe really lived Halle’s The Little Mermaid experience with her.

In Chloe’s new interview with Variety, the singer and actress also spoke to the relationship she and Halle have after coming up in the public eye together. In her words:

We were never going through anything alone. We would act together, sing together and were each other’s best friends. Knowing that you constantly had someone to lean on, who knew exactly what you were feeling and going through, that was a saving grace. Even though she’s my little sister, I looked at her like she was my child and I was mama bear, so I would always make sure nothing was ever going to happen to her. I’m grateful that we had each other growing up in this industry.

Chloe and Halle Bailey have also had support from Beyoncé since the pop legend signed them to her record label back in 2015. Chloe said that one piece of advice Bey gave them was the “no scroll rule: don’t read the comments, don’t read what people are saying and don’t even let it fill your head up.” Surely, that must have come in handy for Halle, particularly following her The Little Mermaid casting.

Following Halle's going viral for her high-profile Disney role, both sisters have remained busy balancing their acting and singing careers. Halle was just in an empowering rom-com with Regé-Jean Page, You, Me & Tuscany, and Chloe is in one of this week’s latest straight-to-streaming 2026 movie releases, Strung, which is a horror movie now streaming for those with a Peacock subscription.