I’m Laughing At How Brooks Nader’s Sisters Are Already Poking Fun At Her Baywatch Role

It’s almost time to slow-motion run on the beach once again with the upcoming Baywatch reboot. Fox’s new take on the beloved show, which won’t be seen on the 2026 TV schedule but will premiere in 2027, stars a mix of actors, reality stars, and influencers. This includes model and Dancing With the Stars contestant Brooks Nader. And I’m laughing at how her sisters are already poking fun at her role.

While Nader knows she’s not necessarily an actor, we should have seen her casting coming after she rocked a red swimsuit for a Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue a few years ago. It should be interesting to see her as part of the Baywatch cast as she plays a sassy lifeguard, taking after Pamela Anderson and Carmen Electra, both of whom were on the original series. While at the Fox Upfronts, Nader told Extra about her character, Selene, and how her sisters were not surprised at the kind of character she was playing:

I feel like she was loosely based on myself sometimes. My sisters are like, ‘That’s pretty fitting that you’re feisty and mean.’ But it’s not too hard to play Selene. She’s a fun character.

Nader has previously said that she’s just like Selene, so it hilariously makes sense that her sisters would take the opportunity to both troll her and be proud of her. The trolling just continues, too, because Nader was asked how proud they are of her, and she just threw them under the bus, lovingly, of course:

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They’re jealous as hell. [Laughs] But they’re proud. Deep down, I think they’re proud.

Are they really your siblings if you can’t joke with them while also being loving? It’s sweet to see how close Nader is with her sisters, and the fact that they can poke fun at such a big role that she’s doing. They may be jealous now, but perhaps later down the line, they can all appear on the show? Whether as lifeguards or beachgoers in need, it would be fun to see Selene saving women who look just like her and are also sassy and fierce.

Meanwhile, Fox has confirmed that the Baywatch reboot won’t be premiering until midseason 2027, so fans have to wait a little bit longer to see Nader and the rest of the cast donning their red swimsuits and slow-motion running. There have been some photos leaking from set showing off the cast in their red swimsuits, and it can be assumed that as filming continues, we'll get to see more of the production. Since a premiere date hasn’t been announced, that will have to keep fans occupied for the time being.

The wait will be worth it, and it seems like in the meantime, Nader’s sisters will continue poking fun at her role and showing their support, regardless of their supposed jealousy. That’s what sisters are for, and as someone with two older sisters, I definitely know what it’s like to be on both sides of it.