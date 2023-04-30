Halle Bailey’s Ariel Doll Is Already A Huge Bestseller, And It’s A Huge Sign The Backlash Didn’t Win

Young actress Halle Bailey’s casting as Ariel in the Disney remake of The Little Mermaid has received some controversy blowback for the casting of a Black actress in a role that’s traditionally been played by Caucasian actresses. However, Bailey knows full well the first trailer received a largely positive reception from younger female fans , with many witnessing an iconic Disney character they can better resonate with. And the widely successful release of Bailey’s Ariel doll in stores and online is further proof that the backlash and its naysayers haven't won.

Anyone who's short a companion to bring to the May release of The Little Mermaid has the chance right now to pick up one's very own Ariel doll based directly on the impending Disney remake. According to Rolling Stone , this new collection doll has become the #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Dolls & Dollhouse category, which is possibly to be expected, but still a big win all the same. Look below for more product information on the well-crafted doll.

Not only is this bestselling doll doing wonders for representation on the big screen, but it's certainly groundbreaking to finally have a Black Disney Ariel doll hitting the shelves. One big criticism was that the Grown-ish actress doesn’t look like the animated pale-skinned, bright red-haired version that audiences are used to seeing. But as Daily Show host Trevor Noah said about the backlash, she’s a fictional sea creature who can be played by any race or nationality, and the doll version looks perfectly natural in that sense.

Halle Bailey has been fortunate enough to also receive some well-appreciated guidance form none other than megastar Beyoncé, whose advice to Bailey was to never read other people's comments. Fortunately, the 23-year-old performer said she was so happy to see The Little Mermaid trailer premiere at the D23 Expo that it overshadowed any negativity that came. Bailey’s family also made sure to support her by putting her on a high pedestal about how important her role was in representing the Black community. Inspiring words like that are much more powerful than any hate you could acquire.

When the new Ariel doll was released, Halle Bailey was overwhelmed with emotion, saying in her Instagram reel that she couldn’t believe how much of a resemblance this doll had to her own appearance, from her signature flowing red braids to the mole above her eyebrow. And we can’t forget this doll’s trademark ombre-colored mermaid tail made just for swimming in the deep blue sea.

A seemingly choked-up Bailey said the experience of seeing herself in her favorite Disney character was very “surreal” to her. After all, not everyone has a doll made in their image.