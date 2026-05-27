Cynthia Erivo Got Candid About What She Was Thinking When Someone Grabbed Ariana Grande At A Wicked Premiere
"In that moment, we were all terrified."
I don’t know about you, but I will gravely miss Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo slaying Wicked premiere fits after the pair gave us a lot of method dressing to talk about the past two years. However, the wildly talented stars might be understandably OK with sitting out a lot of public appearances after what happened at the Singapore premiere during the For Good press tour. Months later, Erivo has recounted what it was like to go viral for defending her co-star when a fan hurled himself at her.
On November 13, 2025, Johnson Wen, a fan, climbed over the barricade of the Singapore premiere of Wicked: For Good and put his arm around Grande before Erivo and a round of security pushed him off her.
In the video he posted about this, he surprised multiple celebrities with the same move, captioning the montage as “I dreamed about meeting my favorite celebrities.” However, there has been clear discomfort when he’s jumped up to surprise the famous people he’s interacted with. Here’s what Erivo remembers about the Wicked: For Good incident:
Erivo recalled what she was thinking in a new interview with Variety. As the profile points out, while many cited the Elphaba actor as a “hero” for how she jumped to Grande’s aid, others found it to be an “overreaction.” Here’s what she thinks:
Wen pouncing toward Grande definitely looked like it left her rattled. One should also keep in mind that the singer/actress was diagnosed with PTSD after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at one of her shows in Manchester, England, in 2017. Erivo also had this to say:
Following the viral moment, some had referred to Cynthia Erivo as Grande’s “bodyguard”. Erivo said the public reaction to the video thinks “maybe” it caused her to pull back from making as many appearances for Wicked: For Good, especially regarding the film’s awards campaign, which ended with the Wicked sequel getting completely shut out of the 2026 Oscars. As Erivo added:
It’s a bummer that Erivo felt that way after all the love for her role as Elphaba in the two musicals. Following the conclusion of the Wicked movies played out in For Good, we’re certainly curious about whether Wicked 3 is in Erivo and Grande’s futures. You can watch both Wicked movies right now with a Peacock subscription or rent/buy them on digital, DVD and Blu-Ray.
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Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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