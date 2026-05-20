Supergirl's Milly Alcock Has A Great Take On 'Pissing' Off Toxic Fandoms After Her Game Of Thrones Experience

Whenever another one of Warner Bros’ upcoming DC movies comes out, you know that the fandom is going to have thoughts about it. So, I totally get why Milly Alcock found herself “utterly terrified” when she first landed the role of Supergirl. But, now that the movie is just a month away, I think the 26-year-old has the right attitude about the whole thing.

Lucky for her, this isn’t her first rodeo given she was previously cast in House of the Dragon as young Princess Rhaenyra, which has a fandom that’s similarly quite opinionated. While talking to Variety, Alcock recalled how she was pitted against Emma D’Arcy, the actor who plays older Rhaenyra, online, saying it “broke [her] heart”. But, it sounds like the experience is helping her implement healthier boundaries around toxic fandom. As she shared:

I guess women know that this is just how it’s always been, unfortunately. And it’s from a lot of people whose profiles have no photo, who are burner accounts. Or someone’s name and then ‘Dad of four, Christian,’ which is hilarious to me. But I mean, whose opinion do you really care about? If you’re pissing the right kind of people off, you’re doing OK.

These days anyone can say what they want without consequences because anonymous comments, or from someone without any ties to their actual identity can say hurtful things to anyone. But when it comes to a public facing actor like Alcock, the chance of this grows exponentially and can be very damaging. This is proved by the many examples of women specifically who star in big franchises who have quit social media (such as Daisy Ridley at one point) following getting famous for their roles.

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While we don’t know yet how Milly Alcock’s Supergirl will be received by fans, Alcock is already implementing positive ways to get offline rather than giving in to whatever “discourse” may crop up. In her words:

Sitting at a café and watching people and reading alone — just being a participant in real life — has been helpful... It’s something I’m trying to get better at. I’m Gen Z! Yeah, I grew up online, so I’m actively trying not to engage — although how could you not?

Supergirl is the second movie from James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Studios redesign that is a reboot of the comic book universe with last year’s release of Superman. So far, we know Milly Alcock’s version of Kara Zor-El will be a bit “messy” as the movie explores the character’s trauma associated with watching her whole planet get destroyed. Even though Alcock has learned a lot about dealing with the toxic side of fandom, she also got real about how difficult it can be to totally unplug, saying this:

Because sometimes people reinforce beliefs that you have about yourself, and you’re like, ‘Now someone’s said it! It’s true!’ And you’ve got to remind yourself that it’s not.

While Alcock may look invincible in Supergirl, let’s remember every one we see on our big and small screens are human too, OK? Supergirl is set to hit theaters on June 26, nearly a year after she made her debut with a cameo at the end of Superman last summer.