Could Scream 5’s Trailer Arrive In Time For Halloween?

October is upon us, a time where many moviegoers re-watch their favorite horror movies as the weather gets colder. Wes Craven’s Scream movies are definitely on that list-- especially as fans patiently wait for any information about the upcoming fifth movie that’s coming in January. But could Scream 5 ’s trailer arrive for the Halloween season?

The upcoming fifth Scream movie, aptly titled Scream, will arrive this Winter and feature the trio of original heroes returning to Woodsboro for another bloody adventure. The project wrapped months ago, and fans are eagerly anticipating the first footage. And it looks like the first trailer could arrive in time for Halloween thanks to an upcoming fan event.

This possible news about Scream comes to us from the Prince Charles Cinema , which is hosting a Scream 25th Anniversary event . Said event, taking place on October 11th, will include the opportunity for attendees to be one of the first audiences in the world to see the trailer for Scream 5. As such, it’s seems like the wide release of said footage would likely follow--perhaps accompanying the theatrical release of Halloween Kills. We’ll just have to wait and see.

While the trailer’s wide release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, October seems like the perfect time to treat the generations of Scream fans to the first footage from the new slasher. Many moviegoers are celebrating Halloween, and there’s new horror releases to pair it with. And considering that the release of the fifth movie is rapidly approaching, the marketing campaign is likely going to get into full swing.

Not much is known about the events of Scream 5, but anticipation has been steadily building sine the project was first announced. The new slasher marks the first installment in the franchise not helmed by the late Wes Craven, so the pressure is on. Luckily Ready or Not filmmakers Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin managed to impress the returning stars like Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox.

There’s also killer cast of young talent making their Scream debut in the upcoming slasher. The newcommers (who will likely get ripped apart by Ghostface ) include familiar faces like 13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette, In the Heights’ Melissa Barrera, You’s Jenna Ortega, and The Boys star Jack Quaid.

The first trailer for Scream 5 hitting in October makes sense for a few reasons, including the anniversary of the original movie. This connection has resulted in a few exciting opportunities for fans, including the ability to rent out Stu’s house from the original Scream on Airbnb. What’s more, your host is none other than Sheriff Dewey Riley aka David Arquette.