Liam Neeson's Naked Gun Looks Totally Ridiculous, And I Can't Stop Laughing At Pam Anderson And Cody Rhodes In The New Trailer

The upcoming Naked Gun reboot shocked fans when its first official footage revealed it to be a legacy-quel, with Liam Neeson playing the son of Leslie Nielsen’s Frank Drebin, and Paul Walter Houser portraying the offspring of George Kennedy’s Ed Hocken. Now, the parody’s official trailer has been unleashed on the world, and it’s an absolute hoot from start to finish, with co-stars Pamela Anderson and WWE fave Cody Rhodes serving up some of the hilarious highlights.

I was definitely far from the only Naked Gun fan excited when Pamela Anderson was cast in the upcoming 2025 movie, and the trailer seen below justifies that anticipation with a pair of moments that speak loudly to her serving as a solid follow-up as a female lead after Priscilla Presley’s stellar work in the original trilogy.

While there are definitely plenty of moments to shine a spotlight on throughout the full video, here are some of my own favorite gags that had me giggling.

1. Beth "Taking A Chair"

I am one of the world's biggest suckers for groan-worthy puns, and it doesn't get much cornier than this moment.

Frank: Please, take a chair.

Beth: Thank you. [Loudly drags chair out of room and down the hall]

It's right up there with a doctor saying, "Walk this way," and replying, "If I could walk that way, I wouldn't be here." I'll always laugh at that kind of joke way quicker than I will at Frank fretting over having to use the bathroom while wearing a body-cam.

2. Beth "Cleaning Frank's Oven"

A hallmark of the Naked Gun movies, ribald sexual gags are plentiful throughout the original trilogy, and Akiva Schaeffer's reboot made sure to remind fans of that fact with the trailer, as abedded by the use of heat vision. The reveal that Anderson's Beth is just cleaning a kitchen appliance, and isn't orally servicing Frank, is almost as groan-worthy as the above chair gag. But like, in the best way possible.

3. Cody Rhodes' Face Gets Rearranged

In much the same way that wordplay never fails to crack me up, I'm also forever entertained by a split-second sight gag like Cody Rhodes' dialogue-free appearance in the trailer. He looks perfect normal when Frank grabs his face, but after it's slammed down against the bar, suddenly his nose is all smashed, with his eyebrows also being flattened and bushier.

It's dumb, low-stakes humor, but it's 100% what I seek out in a movie like this. I also just happen to like wonky facial prosthetics.

4. Spirit Halloween Snatching Up Space

Let's also share the love for co-star Paul Walter Hauser, even if he wasn't the most intrinsically amusing thing about the shot above indicating that a Spirit Halloween store immediately opened up in the newly vacated Police Squad building.

It's perhaps the most "topical" joke in the trailer, other than the previously revealed gag tied to O.J. Simpson and the actor playing Fred Nordberg's son. I wonder if they have any O.J. costumes in the spooky holiday retailer.

The Naked Gun hits theaters on August 1, 2025. Just don't expect to find yourself seated next to franchise co-creator David Zucker, who publicly denounced the new movie and revealed he turned down a producer credit.