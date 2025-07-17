‘What The F–k Was Wrong With Me?’: That Time Bill Hader Had To Be Pulled Away From Martin Scorsese’s Dressing Room At SNL

If most of us were to meet our favorite celebrities, we would probably have a hard time keeping our cool. It turns out that this is still the case even when it comes to other celebrities. You’d think that with so many A-listers making cameos on Saturday Night Live over the years, the cast members there would get jaded over it, but Bill Hader recently revealed the time he went all fanboy over Martin Scorsese, to the point the producer had to ask him to stop.

In a recent episode of the A24 Podcast, Hader welcomed esteemed filmmaker Ari Aster as his guest, and the two discussed some of their creative heroes, many of whom they have both met and even become friends with. Hader mentioned a point when Martin Scorsese made an appearance on SNL. It seems Hader was so invested in talking cinema with Scorsese that he continued to bug the award winner until somebody made him stop. Hader said:

He was so nice, but I just went into his dressing room and just immediately was like, 'I'm going to go see a Shirley Clarke movie tomorrow. Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.’ I just wanted to rap to him so badly about movies…. He’s like, ‘Oh yeah, you’re great. Yeah, you’re great.’ Then the producer just kind of pulled my shirt and said, ‘Bill, get out of his dressing room please.’

In Hader’s defense, Ari Aster says he’s met Martin Scorsese before, and he felt equally obligated to try and get the director to like him. Hader says that he only realized after the fact that his impulsive actions might have made him look like an ass in the eyes of Scorsese, accomplishing the exact opposite of what he was trying.

All this being said, this may not have been the most awkward celebrity experience of Bill Hader's life. His own daughter once conned him into meeting Chris Pratt. He's not always this awkward, however. A lot of people would probably get a little starstruck when meeting Lebron James, but it was no big deal for Hader.

Have no fear, however. the two celebs are on apparently on decent terms now. Hader continued:

I've seen him since then, and he was great. But that's one of those things, like, for two weeks I'm like, 'What the fuck was wrong with me? Why did I do that?'

It reminds me of the old Chris Farley Show sketch that the Tommy Boy star did in his SNL days. It was a talk show set that saw Farley ”interview” the host or musical artist of that week’s show. It was usually little more than Farley fawning over the guest and talking about how cool he thought they were, which was reportedly based on the way Farley would sometimes actually act around guests.

Honestly, there are probably a lot of people who would get this way if they met Bill Hader. And Hader isn’t the first to go a little nuts meeting Scorsese. If I ever had the chance to interview, I would almost certainly do the same thing. And I’d be just as embarrassed afterward.