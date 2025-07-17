Marvel Newbie Ebon Moss-Bachrach Was Stoked About Working With Robert Downey Jr. On Avengers: Doomsday, But I Did Not See Pedro Pascal’s Sick Burn Coming

Right now, as you read this, one of the upcoming Marvel movies that will bring us a ginormous and star-studded cast is in production, as everyone set for the highly-anticipated Avengers: Doomsday is hard at work. Some of those stars are basically pulling double MCU duty right now, because there’s some cast overlap with another fast-approaching blockbuster, The Fantastic Four: First Steps . The main cast from the 2025 movie is currently promoting the debut of Marvel’s First Family, and while I loved hearing that star Ebon Moss-Bachrach was excited to work with Robert Downey Jr., I was totally unprepared for Pedro Pascal’s sick burn after that announcement.

How Pedro Pascal Responded When Ebon Moss-Bachrach Said He Was Excited To Work With Robert Downey Jr.

Though I suspect that filming a movie (even one as action-packed as an entry among the Marvel movies in order like Avengers: Doomsday) isn’t quite as thrilling as it would at first appear to be, one thing that must be pretty cool is being able to work with others whose work you’ve admired for a long time. This is the case for MCU double-dipper Ebon Moss-Bachrach , who is working on his third appearance by being one of the many stars in the upcoming superhero film.

When speaking with SensaCine Latinoamérica recently, Moss-Bachrach and his fellow Fantastic Four members (Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Joseph Quinn) were asked who they were most excited to work with on Doomsday, leading to this quick exchange between The Bear Emmy winner and franchise king, Pascal :

Moss-Bachrah: I was excited to work with Robert Downey Jr. I’ve loved him for so long; he’s one of my favorite actors. What a brilliant actor. Come at me!

Pascal: [smiling] Too bad you don’t have any scenes with him.

Whoa, Pedro! We all just saw the fourth hottest man in Hollywood history tearing up during a FF launch event in Sydney while this same co-star was talking about how “grateful” he was to his castmates and this movie, which led to even more love from his fans. Clearly, though, Mr. Pascal was feeling a lot saucier during this interview, because I never could have guessed he’d offer up such a retort. I suppose his The Last of Us co-star Bella Ramsey is correct, there really is a lot more to Pascal than just being the internet’s “Daddy” ! You can see the full interview, below, with this portion starting at around 5:53 in the video:

As you can see, the comfortably-costumed The Thing actor didn’t exactly take his co-star’s words lying down, as he quickly replied, “Or do I?” to the snarky comment. The names that were announced for Doomsday in March added plenty of surprises to the news that Downey Jr. would not only return to the MCU after his franchise-starting role as Tony Stark/Iron Man had long ended, but play the movie’s Big Bad, Doctor Doom .

Along with the New Avengers actors featured in Thunderbolts* , we’ll also see stars like Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Simu Liu, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston and former X-Men movies actors such as Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden and several others.

We all know that with Marvel secrecy being the way it is, we’ll have to wait until much closer to the release of Doomsday to see exactly which new Marvel characters get to interact with our returning favorites. So, no spoilers, Pedro!