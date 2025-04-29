Kathryn Hahn Jokes About Trying To ‘Force’ Her Way Into Another MCU Project As Agatha (But I’m Seriously Rooting For The Character To Return!)
Cue her theme song.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly introducing new characters, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. But folks who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know some stand out as fan favorites, including Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness. Fans are hoping to see more of her in the MCU and she recently joked about "forcing" her way back. Seriously, I need more of the character ASAP.
Following Agatha All Along's finale, fans have been wondering what's coming next for Agatha. She and Billy seemingly started a new adventure... plus she's very much a ghost. In a TikTok from On The Red Carpet, Hahn was asked about possibly returning soon. She offered:
Well, I'm intrigued. While not a confirmation for appearances in upcoming Marvel movies, it sounds like the WandaVision alum is ready to play Agathha Harkness again. Hopefully we won't have to wait too long before the mischievous magic user is back one the screen.
What we know about Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars is super limited right now, leading to constant discussion online by fans. Despite Marvel's live stream cast announcement, there are still questions about which characters might pop up. And that includes Hahn's Agatha Harkness.
You can check out Hahn's comments below, where she humorously teased what might be coming in the future. Unfortunately she didn't actually confirm or deny any plans.
It certainly seems like Agatha is set up to return alongside Billy sometime in the future. The finale of her spinoff series saw them depart to try and find his lost brother Tommy, and that quest might just end up being a full-blown family reunion if Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda also returns.
Indeed, I'm going to need Agatha and Wanda to share at least one more scene together in the future. There's a ton of bad blood between the two witches, but Agatha's care for Billy might change things. Whether this comes on the small or silver screens remains to be seen, but after all of the Scarlet Witch references in Agatha All Along, it feels like the studio was setting this up.
Both WandaVision and Agatha All Along were wildly popular, so it seems logical that the studio would want to continue its collaboration with Kathryn Hahn for the foreseeable future. While her signature character isn't expected pop up in any projects of the 2025 movie release list, hopefully Kevin Feige and company are secrets planning her return. It's too bad there's no indication as to when this might occur.
