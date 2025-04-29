I Just Found Out David Harbour Has Known Pedro Pascal Since Way Before They Were Both Famous: ‘I’ve Been Mad At Him For 30 Years’

Avengers: Doomsday has a massive cast that’s filled to the brim with some top tier talent. David Harbour, who plays Red Guardian, is among the cast members and, as part of the upcoming Marvel movie, he'll be working with Reed Richards actor Pedro Pascal. I already liked the idea of the two actors possibly sharing screen time, yet what I didn't know was that Pascal and Harbour have actually known each other for 30 years. Funny enough, Harbour has apparently been “mad” at Pascal due to something that went down way before they were both famous.

The phrase "it's a small world" can definitely relate to Hollywood, as it sometimes seems like a very closed ecosystem in which many people know each other. However, it's surprising whenever a pre-fame link between stars is revealed. During his interview with ET, Harbour humorously divulged details about his decades-long beef with the star of The Last of Us:

I’ve known Pedro Pascal since I was 17 years old. Because we went to Northwestern, we were in the same play. He got the lead. Even back then, he was so talented, and I’ve been mad at him for 30 years.

I'd imagine that it can't be easy for an actor to lose a role, no matter what level they're at. Honestly, I can understand the frustration of not receiving a desired role. What I'm still trying to wrap my brain around, though, is the fact that these two stars are linked by this interesting piece of history. Of course, it seems that David Harbour is mostly just joking in regard to any true animosity. However, I can't help but wonder if he'll bring up that missed role to his co-star amid production on Avengers 5.

Despite the way that play turned out at Northwestern years ago, it's fair to say that both Pedro Pascal and David Harbour have found immense success in the years since then. Pascal's roles have been celebrated and, in many circles, he's been dubbed the Internet's "daddy." Even Harbour's Thunderbolts* co-star, Florence Pugh, is a Pascal fan. As for the Stranger Things star, he's become something of a pop culture icon, with fans even lauding him for his signature "dad bod."

Considering how talented both of the actors are, I'm incredibly hopeful that they'll actually appear in scenes together in the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday. The notion of Harbour's boisterous Alexei Shostakov shooting the breeze with Pascal's cerebral Reed Richards is so fun to think about. I'd imagine that Reed would be somewhat thrown for a loop by the somewhat vivacious Russian super soldier. However, I'd imagine Alexei to be friendly to the reserved scientist.

What I'm in need of now is an account of the Northwestern situation from Pedro Pascal's perspective. I'd imagine that the jovial actor might offer some apologies for landing the role over David Harbour. On the other hand, Pascal may throw in a playful jab at Harbour's expense, adding another fun layer to this funny, 30-year-old beef.