The Completely Sweet Reason Why Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Left Hollywood To Go Live In London With Jason Statham
Why Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is back in the UK.
Model-turned-Hollywood starlet Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has been in a relationship with Jason Statham since early 2009, who was first drawn to him after getting to know his “charismatic and energetic” personality. The engaged couple has two kids, with their son born in 2017 and shapely baby bump posts revealed she was pregnant with her daughter, who was born in 2022. Now that the Transformers star is a London girl after leaving Hollywood, she has a completely sweet reason for the move, and it involves her loving fiancé.
Back in 2020, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Statham made the bold move to go back to their U.K. origins and leave their Hollywood life behind. According to her interview with The Sunday Times (via US Weekly), the face of Burberry Body explained the incredibly sweet reason for the big transition:
Aww, what a family man! That really is an incredible way for an actor to juggle their work and personal life. Now Jason Statham can continue kicking ass in his action flicks and then come home to his dedicated fiancé and kids. A lot of celebrities have left Hollywood to put their family first, like Josh Duhamel, who built a home for his family in Minnesota to teach his boys basic things they couldn’t do in L.A.. At the end of the day, it comes to deciding where you want your children to be raised and if it can be done in an environment where you don’t have to give up your career.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley may have been born in Plymouth, England, but she also developed a personal history in Los Angeles. It was in the City of Angels that she made her American debut at a Victoria’s Secret fashion show in 2006. The English model/actress got real about how moving her family to London was an adjustment in the beginning:
It’s good that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was able to adapt to London life again. I’m sure the city’s vibrant fashion scene and familiar surroundings made the transition a smooth one. London has been a hot spot for plenty of A-listers like Johnny Depp, who reportedly moved to the British city to escape the hustle and bustle of Hollywood and New York. In London, the Edward Scissorhands actor felt like he could relax and adapt to the European lifestyle.
With Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley both being from the U.K., at least they didn’t move into unfamiliar territory. Not to mention, the Mad Max: Fury Road actress admitted it’s the best place to raise their kids, Jack and Bella:
It looks like settling into London life is the best way for Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to raise British-born kids. This is a smart move to ensure their kids grow up English compared to having to adopt a more Americanized lifestyle.
It was through their London move that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley previously said she discovered The Beekeeper actor’s unexpected talent of picking out good furniture and architecture for their home. She also told US Weekly what a dedicated father Statham is in always playing around with their little kiddies and even family school drop-offs on their electric bike. I’m sure London has given the family plenty of opportunities for togetherness and loving memories.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley leaving Hollywood for London to ensure the whole family can be together is the sweetest reason for a big move. While leaving L.A. wasn’t easy at first, it looks like she, Jason Statham, and their kids have found their forever home in the U.K.
