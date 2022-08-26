Danny DeVito Gives A+ Response About Whether He’ll Be In Disney’s Live-Action Hercules

Since Disney has been going through its library of classic animated movies and remaking many of them for live action, we’ve seen many talented original voices be recast. But since the upcoming live-action Hercules, fans have made it clear that Danny DeVito is still the only choice for Philoctetes . So what does DeVito think about reprising his Disney role?

The House of Mouse is still in early development of the Hercules remake , but a couple months ago, the movie took a major step forward when live-action Aladdin director Guy Ritchie was hired to helm the project. As we brace for the Hercules casting, DeVito recently answered popular Google questions. Here’s how he responded when the question was posed:

'Will Danny DeVito be in the live-action Hercules?' I am the live-action Hercules, what are you talking about? Philoctetes? If they don't put me in that, they don't have a hair on their ass.

In the video for Wired , DeVito initially joked that he was the live-action Hercules, flexing his muscles and smiling to the camera, but then he got a tad more serious. As he said, Disney apparently does have “a hair on their ass” if he’s not cast again in the upcoming remake. It sounds like the actor would not only be into reprising the role, he sounds like he’d be a tad appalled if Disney recast the role.

Philoctetes is a beloved Disney character that just wouldn’t be the same without Danny DeVito, because so much of his own personality filled the role, even through the animation. The actor must feel some ownership over the voice role that continues to be an iconic part of Hercules. And many fans certainly echo the idea that he is the one and only Phil Hercules can be trained by. Hey, if James Earl Jones can reprise Mufasa for Disney's "live-action" The Lion King, why can't DeVito do the same for Hercules?

The Hercules remake will be produced by the Russo Brothers, who were behind the Marvel movies Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The script is being written by Dave Callaham, the writer behind blockbusters like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and The Expendables. The specific vision for the Hercules remake has not been disclosed, but the Russos have spoken of building out this newer Hercules story from Disney's animated classic .

It’s quite possible the upcoming Hercules movie won’t even have Philoctetes and could be a complete rendition of the Greek mythological story. But for the sake of nostalgia, which very much fuels these films, Hercules fans would absolutely lose their minds (in a good way) if DeVito reprised his Disney role.