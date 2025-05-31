How To Train Your Dragon's Director Really Wants An OG Cast Member To Return For The Live-Action Sequel, But I Think It's Non-Negotiable

One of my “must see” titles on the summer portion of the 2025 movie schedule is the live-action remake of DreamWorks’ How to Train Your Dragon. I’m sure plenty of people share that sentiment, as the Mason Thames/Nico Parker-led adventure seems to have captured the spirit of the 2010 original rather brilliantly.

But of course, it’s never too late to worry about the future. That's why when director Dean DeBlois shared that he’s writing the potential sequel, the one person he’s hoping to see return for the revamped take on the believer series is someone I absolutely need to be back again.

How To Train Your Dragon Director Dean DeBlois Is “Hopeful” Cate Blanchett Will Return

Speaking with Gizmodo , the writer/director of Universal’s dragon tale was asked if there was room for Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett to reprise her role as Valka Haddock - the presumed dead mother to Hiccup, and wife to Stoick. With the live-action How to Train Your Dragon 2 already announced as in development for a June 2027 release, this statement from DeBlois takes on even more urgency:

We are keeping our fingers crossed. But yeah, I don’t know… it’s a little early to tell because I’m just writing the script.

That’s fair considering Gerard Butler’s return as the patriarch of Berk’s notable family was a welcomed surprise for the upcoming family fantasy release. It’s in the spirit of that decision that I must apologize for my next point, because it may seem a bit harsh. With respect to all involved in How to Train Your Dragon’s live-action cast , what Mr. DeBlois considers a “hope” is a non-negotiable in my book. Which means…

(Image credit: DreamWorks)

Without Cate Blanchett As Valka Haddock, You Can Keep How To Train Your Dragon 2

I say this without having been one of the lucky people present for CinemaCon’s early How to Train Your Dragon screening , so I admit there’s a chance my opinion may change. However, after the powers-that-be brought Gerard Butler back to reprise Stoick the Vast, I find it hard to think of anyone else who should play Hiccup’s mother.

Considering how that 2014 animated sequel’s storyline plays out, you can see why. But if you haven’t seen the How to Train Your Dragon trilogy, you may want to log onto your Peacock subscription and correct that. Because I need to spoil the middle entry to really sell why Ms. Blanchett needs to return.

Still here? Good, because by the end of How to Train Your Dragon 2, we see the heartbreaking sacrifice of Stoick the Vast protecting Hiccup and his long lost wife… at the expense of his own life. I still remember seeing that happen for the first time, jaw dropped and eyes full of tears, my heart broken in my seat.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For that moment to really be sold though, you need the relationship between Stoick and Valka to really shine. That feat was more than achieved the first time out, as you can see in this beautiful movie moment:

Finding Valka | How to Train Your Dragon 2 (HDR) - YouTube Watch On

Watching that moment again is bittersweet because of contrasting that emotion with the tragedy ahead. But much like How to Train Your Dragon’s live-action teaser picked Toothless and Hiccup’s first encounter as the moment to convince me it was worth seeing, this scene is all I’ll need to lock me in for the sequel. Provided that Cate Blanchett returns, of course.

For now, we’ll need to wait for the results of How to Train Your Dragon’s flesh and blood box office. As the film is set to open on June 13th, we’re not too far out from that day - and you can actually buy your tickets now. Honestly, it’s what Toothless would want you to do.