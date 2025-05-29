Elden Ring Is The Next Video Game Adaptation To Come To Hollywood, And I'm So Pumped; Here Is What We Know So Far

I never thought this day would come, but here we are - Elden Ring is getting a film adaptation, and I am literally so excited.

For those who don’t know, Elden Ring is quite possibly one of the best video games of all time, at least according to various video game publications, and, well, myself, as someone who loved playing this game. While I always knew that the story was cinematic enough to become a movie, I didn’t know if anyone in the film industry would dare touch something so critically praised.

But, my prayers have been answered, because Elden Ring is coming to Hollywood. Here is what we know

(Image credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment)

So, as of May 2025, there is no set release date for Elden Ring, which isn’t a shocker. Deadline reported the news of the planned film this month, so it would be pretty shocking if we already had a release date or it was being announced as part of our 2025 movie schedule.

Honestly? There are SO many big movies coming out in the next few years that I almost hope that Elden Ring doesn’t arrive until, like, 2028 at the earliest. From the upcoming Marvel films to the new Avatar: Ash and Fire , the number of major motion pictures that we are going to see will be in direct competition with a big film such as this. I hope it gets its moment to shine whenever it does release, and it won’t be competing against something huge on the same weekend.

Alex Garland Will Direct

(Image credit: A24)

Since the movie was only just announced, there is no cast set yet, and I doubt we’ll get any news about that anytime soon. However, what we do know from the Deadline report is that Alex Garland is set to direct the film.

You read that correctly – Alex Garland.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I’m sure if you know that name, you’re aware of why this is a fantastic pick. If not, Garland has been responsible for some of the most iconic and/or critically acclaimed films of the last decade or so. His latest, Warfare, was released in 2025, but he is the man behind films such as A24’s war thriller, Civil War , the sci-fi film Ex Machina, and the criminally underrated Annihilation. He also wrote, directed and produced Devs, an excellent miniseries and one of Nick Offerman’s best roles.

Out of every modern-day director, Garland is probably one of the best picks they could have made for this. The story of Elden Ring is so intense, vast, and so deep within the fantasy world that it would take a mind like Garland’s – who has created some crazy twists on the big screen – to unpack it into film form. Now I’m just excited to see it.

The Story Was Created By George R.R. Martin

(Image credit: Penguin Random House)

While we don’t know who is writing the screenplay for the movie, we know that the story for the game was created by someone you probably know very well – George R.R. Martin.

That’s right, the man who is behind the Game of Thrones universe – and is still working on the sixth and seventh books to this day – was the person who wrote the story for the incredible Elden Ring game.

Whoever is going to bring that story to life, I wish them luck because not only is Martin the creator of one of the best fantasy series of all time, but now, he’s also created a game that is just as good. I can’t wait for people to see how amazing it is.

What Is Elden Ring About?

Alright, so I’ve gotten into heavy detail about how great Elden Ring, in general, is and the minds behind the film, but what exactly is the movie about? Well, it’s going to be an adaptation of the game.

The video game is an action RPG set in a dark fantasy open world, where an unnamed player embarks on a quest to explore various dungeons and fight intense, challenging bosses. By doing so, this player collects pieces of a broken god in order to become the next Elden Lord.

It’s a very intense game overall – I mean, it comes from the same people who created the Dark Souls games, so you know it's difficult. The story itself is fascinating and features some of the scariest and creepiest monsters you will ever encounter.

Elden Ring Will Be Live-Action

(Image credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Something else we know from Deadline is that the upcoming Elden Ring adaptation will be live-action, which honestly doesn’t surprise me. I feel like whenever anyone wonders if a video game adaptation is going to do well, they instantly ask if it’ll be live-action. It's non-animated status doesn't concern me, though.

The story lends itself to something that could be created pretty easily in live-action with sword-play, magic and much more. If given the right amount of time, the effects for this film could be on par with that of The Lord of the Rings movies. I think with the studio behind it, we might get that.

A24 Is Creating The Film

(Image credit: A24)

The last thing I want to mention is that A24 is behind this film, which is why I have such high hopes for it.

A24 has made a name for itself over the last decade or so with its releases. While it had humble beginnings, numerous films over the past few years have taken the world by storm, propelling A24 into becoming a household name.

From Ari Aster’s iconic horror films , Midsommar and Hereditary, to the Academy Award-winning feature Everything, Everywhere, All At Once, to so many other great picks, this studio has produced some excellent films. Heck, even Garland himself, the director of the new movie, has worked with the company several times before.

I have complete faith in this adaptation, and that only adds to my excitement. If a mind like Garland is behind this movie, with a studio like A24 and a premise from George R. R. Martin, I really don’t know how this could go wrong. I’ve been incorrect before on that front, but I have a feeling I won’t be here.

What are you looking forward to with Elden Ring? All I know is that I need way more news about this upcoming film soon, and if I don’t get it, I think it’s time for a replay of the game.