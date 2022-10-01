Upcoming Game Of Thrones TV Shows: What's Next For The Fantasy Franchise

Dragons, betrayal, and a little bit of magic - these are the ingredients for the recipe to a show in the A Song of Ice and Fire universe. Obviously, everyone knows exactly what Game of Thrones, as one of the biggest shows on HBO and possibly the biggest of all time, featuring a stellar Game of Thrones cast with incredible performances, scene-stealing sequences, and a story that is incomparable – until you get to Season 8, but that’s besides the point.

Either way, the universe of A Song of Ice and Fire is expanding. It started with House of the Dragon, and now, more and more projects are coming up for fans of the lore to get excited about. Here is everything that is currently in the works, and what you should know about it.

(Image credit: HBO)

House Of The Dragon Season 2

I mean, the fact that House of the Dragon got a Season 2 in the first place isn’t that big of a surprise. It’s premiere was one of the biggest in the network’s history and it’s only continued to grow in popularity as more episodes have been released every week, through cast changes and everything else. Season 2 of House of the Dragon was a guarantee from day one.

However, because the current season is airing as of this writing, in September 2022, of course we aren’t going to know exactly when Season 2 of the already very popular fantasy series is going to release. What we do know is that the original showrunner, Miguel Sapochnik, left the show after the first season , handing the creative reins over to one of his fellow producers, Ryan Condal, who was the co-creator of the series.

Other than that, we have no idea what is next, but if the second season is as exciting as the first, I can only imagine what’s going to happen next as we watch the Dance of Dragons occur. It’s about to get even crazier, my friends.

(Image credit: HBO)

Sequel Series Centered On Jon Snow

When Game of Thrones came to an end, the idea of there ever being a sequel was like something from my wildest dreams. I felt as if the cast had moved on and were accomplishing many new things – several even ended up joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, like Kit Harington in the Eternals cast.

But, it seems that world never truly dies, as it was reported in June 2022 that a sequel series, centered on Jon Snow , is in development at HBO, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

Obviously, Harington is attached to reprise his role if the series moves forward, and this series was actually originally his idea, which he ran by A Song of Ice and Fire's creator, George R.R. Martin.

While I should be surprised, I’m not entirely. The show was incredibly popular and broke records worldwide, and the idea of a Jon Snow-centered show might open doors for previous characters to return, like Arya , Sansa, or anyone else. All I know is that if Snow is still North of the Wall, I demand to see Tormund again, please and thank you.

(Image credit: Dabel Brothers Productions)

Prequel Series - Dunk & Egg

House of the Dragon is currently the only prequel airing, but there are several currently in development, starting off with Dunk & Egg.

If you’ve never heard of Dunk & Egg, or, better known as The Tales of Dunk & Egg, it's a series of novellas by George R.R. Martin that detail the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall, known as Dunk, and Aegon V. Targaryen, known as Egg, and their adventures that take place almost one hundred years before the events of GOT.

Deadline confirmed that Steve Conrad was signed on as a writer for the prequel, and that the idea has been in the works for some time at HBO. So far, Martin has only written three of these novellas, but as Deadline reported, he has teased there are more entries, so who knows what might happen.

(Image credit: Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO)

Prequel Series - Nine Voyages/Sea Snake

Another prequel series that is in the works, according to Deadline, is 9 Voyages, which is also being called Sea Snake. If that name sounds familiar to House of the Dragon fans, that’s because the Sea Snake is also known as Corlys Velaryon .

As talked about in HOTD, the Velaryons were never known as dragon riders, as those were always the Targaryens, but they were renowned for their brilliant nautical skills. This series would detail the famous nine voyages that Corlys took around the worlds of Westeros, Essos, and beyond.

It would give fans who have never read the books a look into life outside of Westeros, including places like Yi-Ti, Leng, and more.

(Image credit: HBO)

Prequel Series - 10,000 Ships

Another prequel in development, according to the Deadline article from before, is a show called 10,000 Ships. In The World of Ice and Fire, this story follows the warrior queen, Princess Nymeria, who was one of the remaining survivors of the Rhoynars and took her people across the world, where she would land in modern-day Dorne, and is an ancestor of Oberyn Martell ( played by Pedro Pascal )

If the name Nymaria sounds familiar, it's because Arya Stark named her direwolf after the famed princess. If Arya names something after someone, you know that they were worthy of praise.

(Image credit: HBO)

Animated Prequel Series - The Golden Empire

Okay, there have been several announcements about possible animated shows in development at HBO, but this has been steadily talked about, and it's one that I really think many A Song of Ice and Fire fans would enjoy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it’s been confirmed that an animated series about the world of Yi-Ti was being worked on, otherwise known as The Golden Empire. The fabled land is based off of Imperial China and is known to be a land full of riches and more. As mentioned before, Corlys Velaryon sailed there on his nine voyages.

There were also two other animated projects that were supposedly being worked on, but, for now, the only project we really know anything about focuses on Yi-Ti, and to be honest, what a story to bring to the screen. I have a feeling that it will be amazing.

George R.R. Martin even commented on the potential show on his blog in March 2022, saying that he thinks the art and animation is going to be “beautiful”:

Our working title is THE GOLDEN EMPIRE, and we have a great young writer on that one too, and I think the art and animation is just going to be beautiful. I would tell you more if I could. I don’t think I can say a word about the other animated shows. Not yet.

Also announced originally with Sea Snake and 10,000 Ships was a prequel about Flea Bottom, the district that surrounds King’s Landing which was featured in GOT. But, in The Hollywood Reporter article above, HBO confirmed that was no longer in development.

Something else that was also announced – but isn’t going to be a movie or TV series – is a stage play, according to THR . The play will be yet another prequel to the events of GOT, and will bring back fan-favorite characters such as Ned Stark and Jamie Lannister.