I'm Already Calling It. The Elden Ring Movie Will Be The Best Video Game Movie Ever Made, And By A Wide Margin. Here's Why

Praise the sun! We’re actually getting a movie based on a FromSoftware property, that being the massively popular Elden Ring! In case you’re just hearing this for the first time, Bandai Namco themselves dropped the news on their website to instant fanfare.

A few key details we already know: 1. Alex Garland — whom I love from working on films such as Dredd, my favorite comic book movie, and Ex Machina, a Best Picture nomination snub — is set to write and direct. 2. George R.R. Martin (amongst others) is set to produce. 3. It'll be an A24 film. 4. According to Variety, Kit Connor might star in it.

Okay, that’s pretty much ALL we know. That said, as soon as I heard the news, I knew it was going to be the best video game movie ever made. Here’s why!

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Alex Garland Will Write And Direct The Hell Out Of This Movie

As alluded to up top, I don’t know much about this movie's narrative details yet, but what I do know is that Alex Garland is set to write and direct, and honestly, that’s ALL I need to know.

Outside of Kubrick, Tarantino, and PTA, Garland might be my favorite director. I’ve loved all of his films, and he’s just as good a writer as he is a director, so I have complete faith in him handling the scant storytelling of Elden Ring perfectly, ecause Garland is definitely a mood director.

He doesn’t have a fantasy movie under his belt, true, but just watch Annihilation to get a better sense of how he could handle The Lands Between. Not only that, but he’s also worked on video games before.

He co-wrote the highly underappreciated Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, and was a story supervisor for DmC: Devil May Cry. So he's also well attuned to widened scope.

That’s why I think he’s the perfect person for the job. But, he’s not the only reason why I’m pumped.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

An A24 Video Game Movie? Take My Money

I honestly don’t think there’s an A24 film that I don’t like. I’ve raved about The Lighthouse, love all of Ari Aster’s films, and just totally vibe with the studio.

And, while one might say that they don’t have a true fantasy film in their collection (Unless you count The Green Knight), the studio looks to be broadening its reach with films like Death of a Unicorn, and The Legend of Ochi. So, it’s not like they can’t make a dark fantasy film. They just haven’t yet.

But, they definitely already have the “dark” part down. Because many A24 films are pitch black in nature, and a lot of the best horror movies of the past few years have come from the studio.

This is important, because like most Soulslike games, Elden Ring is really creepy, and A24's powers that be are the masters of creepy and unsettling.

So, that’s just another reason why this movie is going to kick ASS, and maybe even harder than Malenia, Blade of Miquella (Okay, maybe THAT hard, but still!)

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Elden Ring Doesn't Really Have Much Of A Story, But It’s Rich With Lore

George R. R. Martin, who is constistently getting tired of people bugging him about The Winds of Winter, wrote the mythology for the game, so it makes sense that he’s producing the film.

I really like this since it means Martin will likely have some input if Garland ever comes to ask him anything regarding the story, because honestly, Elden Ring doesn’t really have much of one.

But, what it does have is LORE. I’m talking deep, rich lore if you’re willing to scour the base game, as well as the DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree.

I think this works in the movie's favor since the story is almost secondary to the vibe of Elden Ring. So, Garland can be as creative as he wants as long as he just makes it feel like the game.

And, that's all we really want, right? For it to feel like Elden Ring, which brings me to my last point.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Lastly, There Really Isn't That Much Competition When It Comes To Other Video Game Movies

When I ranked the best video game movies and put the 2020 Sonic movie at the top, I think that says something.

And, no disrespect to the Sonic movie, because I like it! That said, I'm mostly comparing it to other video game movies, which, for the most part, are pretty bad.

However, Elden Ring has everything working in its favor: A great writer/director, the support of Bandai Namco, A24 backing it, and an open story to work with.

If that doesn’t spell success, then I don’t know what does. So, best video game movie ever, here we come! Believe it!