Ernie Hudson Saying He Didn't Feel Like A Part Of The Original Ghostbusters Is Heartbreaking, Even If He Says He's 'Happy' With The Current Situation
Ernie Hudson speaks honestly about how he felt being an original Ghostbuster.
Ghostbusters is an all-time great movie. One of the best movies of the ‘80s, and one of the best comedies of all time. The characters and the actors are truly great, and if any piece of it had been missing, it might not have been the movie that it was. So it’s hard to hear that for a long time, Ernie Hudson didn’t feel like he was part of the Ghostbusters, though things are better now.
Ernie Hudson has spoken before about the frustration he felt making the original Ghostbusters. While his character was part of the team, he’s a comparatively small part of the original movie, and he frequently wasn’t even featured in the film’s marketing, with the focus being on the bigger names of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis. Speaking with Uproxx, Hudson says the studio sent him a very clear message that he was not part of the team, but that has changed in a big way for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Hudson explained…
Things certainly have changed for the better in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The new movie is arguably Winston’s biggest role in the franchise to date. Winston returned along with the rest of the remaining Ghostbusters in the Ghostbusters: Afterlife ending and we learned that Winston made good. He’s a successful businessman now. In Frozen Empire he's the money behind the new generation of Ghostbusters.
It’s great to hear that things have changed for the better for Ernie Hudson, though that only goes so far to make up for what sounds like a pretty shitty situation for him the first time around. Considering that Hudson’s role was originally written for Eddie Murphy, I can’t imagine Murphy would have been treated quite the same way.
While critics’ response to Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire hasn’t been warm, the movie has a lot that’s worth enjoying about it, and Winston getting a more prominent role is certainly one of those things. Maybe it doesn’t make up for the way things were, but it helps.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
