Ghostbusters’ Ernie Hudson Explains How Afterlife Sequel Rectifies The ‘Problem’ He Had With Winston In The First Two Movies
Despite the character's problematic history, Winston is back and better than ever for the legacy sequel.
Throughout the extensive history of the Ghostbusters franchise, Ernie Hudson's portrayal of Winston Zeddemore has unfortunately been met with a persistent lack of appreciation. Interestingly, it is widely known that Eddie Murphy was initially sought after for the role (just one of several roles the comedian passed on). Still, when he declined, the rumor was that Winston underwent significant changes and ultimately went to The Cowboy Way actor. While the release of the 2021 sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife seemed to indicate a step in the right direction for Winston's character development, a recent interview with The Crow alum suggests that there are still ongoing challenges to address. Challenges that, according to the actor, the Afterlife sequel is looking to rectify.
During a recent interview with the Sci-fi & Fantasy Gazette, Ernie Hudson discussed his return to the beloved '80s franchise alongside his original teammates. He also delved into the intriguing development of his character, who was revealed as a wealthy entrepreneur and devoted family man in Afterlife. This evolution brings Winston a newfound purpose, something Hudson believes was lacking in the first two Ghostbusters movies. The actor further expanded on this point, providing insights into the significance of Winston's role in the upcoming film, saying:
Despite encountering frustrations during the negotiation process for the franchise's recent films and reminiscing about less-than-ideal experiences while filming the 1984 sci-fi movie classic, Ernie Hudson appears to harbor no ill will towards the filmmakers involved with Jason Reitman’s massive hit legacy-quel. On the contrary, he, alongside his fellow returning cast members, is filled with excitement at the prospect of donning their iconic ghost-catching gear once again for Afterlife 2. In fact, he expressed this enthusiasm, stating:
While details about the upcoming, spirit-filled movie remain scarce, what we know about Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 is that numerous actors from the previous film are set to return. There have even been sightings of the younger actors fully geared up on set, hinting at the exciting action to come. Additionally, Hudson is expected to reunite once again with his old cohorts, including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Annie Potts. However, it will undoubtedly be a tough act to follow the emotionally-charged reunion that touched audiences during the final act of Ghostbusters: Afterlife.
Fans can mark their calendars for Ernie Hudson's return as Winston Zeddmore when the untitled Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel hits the 2023 movie release schedule on December 20.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing.
