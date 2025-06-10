Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard Knows He’ll Always Be Known For The Netflix Show, But I’m Happy He's 'Truly At Peace' With It
He may be leaving Hawkins, but Hawkins will never leave him.
It’s no secret that Stranger Things is widely considered one of the very best shows on Netflix, especially as the world anticipates its upcoming fifth and final season. As one of the streamer's most successful global hits, many of the young stars have become synonymous with their fictional counterparts as we watched both grow up on screen. Finn Wolfhard is among those performers and already recognizes that he’ll never fully detach from his character, Mike Wheeler, and he’s okay with it. Knowing that he feels this way makes me pleased and more excited for the final installment.
With the series ending just shy of a decade, the kids of Stranger Things have been largely identified with their fictional Hawkins counterparts. While we’ve seen this type of shadow affect young casts and stars in different ways (Harry Potter, Brat Pack), Wolfhard and Co. seem to be coming to terms with it. While on the Zach Sang Show, the Ghostbusters actor shared his grounded, realistic perspective as to why he’s settled into being okay with the future recognition. In his words:
It’s a great outlook to have well ahead of Netflix’s 2025 release schedule conclusion. Not to mention, with each passing season, the sci-fi adventure series continued to expand. To have this sentiment locked and loaded when moving on is impressive. (Joe Keery's feelings about his ST legacy are similar.)
After Wolfhard dealt with the emotional hangovers after wrap, he expanded on his thoughts. Notably, he revealed that he feels like he owes everything he presently has to landing the gig back in the 2010s.
Again, what a perspective to hold before the show’s finale even airs. I do think Wolfhard has found his footing outside of Wheeler’s shoes, though. Between the Ghostbusters franchise, having directed the 2025 movie guide entry called Hell of a Summer, and taking on remaking '90s cult classic Idle Hands, he’s well on his way to expanding his career.
The actor and musician finished by adding that the Netflix subscription show has formed and shaped so many relationships between people who have tuned in together. He's content to have been a part of a program that provided that for viewers. Wolfhard shared:
He’s not wrong. Stranger Things is one of those shows you could likely talk to a family member, friend, or peer about and base a whole conversation around. I love that he has personally connected to the broader points that showcase why the five-season series blew up.
Here’s to hoping Wolfhard and the rest of the gang continue to process what life will be like after the Netflix original show finally ends!
