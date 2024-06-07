Fans Want Lord Of The Rings’ Viggo Mortensen In The New Movie, And He Recently Took Up Aragorn’s Sword For Another Movie
The Aragorn actor still rolls with Andúril.
It’s an exciting time to be a Lord of the Rings fan! Between The Rings Of Power Season 2 taking us back to Middle-earth this summer and Peter Jackson and Andy Serkis making a LOTR movie from the fantasy world, there’s a lot to look forward to. Considering how classic the original trilogy has become, you can’t blame fans for wanting to see actors like Viggo Mortensen back in their beloved roles.
While we don’t know if Mortensen will return as Aragorn in future movies, he did recently wield the power of his character’s sword, Andúril, for his new movie, The Dead Don’t Hurt. It’s a sweet Lord of the Rings connection as fans hope for more of the great warrior.
The Story Behind Viggo Mortensen Bringing Andúril Back In Latest Movie
After production wrapped on his final Lord of the Rings movie, Return of the King, Viggo Mortensen kept Andúril for safekeeping. When he starred and directed his latest movie, a Western called The Dead Don’t Hurt, he ended up reaching for the sword to complete a fantasy sequence within it. As he said:
While speaking to GQ, Mortensen also spoke to the process behind him being allowed to bring Andúril in front of the camera for the first time in over 20 years. As the actor continued:
Hey, when one already has the Flame of the West in one’s possession, how can you not use it? The Dead Don’t Hurt, which is now playing in theaters, was also written and produced by Mortensen. Oh, and he composed the score! It was made independently, premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, and acquired by Shout! Studios earlier this year.
Mortensen's Latest Thoughts On Playing Aragorn Again
Over the years, Viggo Mortensen has certainly made a ton of movies that have proven he’s more than Aragorn, but that hasn’t stopped fans from wanting to see him take up the role again. Plus, Mortensen had a reputation of being endearing on multiple occasions on the Lord of the Rings films' sets and sharing his honest thoughts on the trilogy.
When the actor was asked about whether he’d be up for reprising his role for The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, which will be directed by Andy Serkis and produced by Peter Jackson, here’s what he shared:
His answer shows a real reverence for his character. It sounds like he would be open to it, but wouldn’t take the opportunity lightly. Now to see what the rest of the Lord of the Rings cast feels about returning to Middle-Earth!
