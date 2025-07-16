What’s Going On With LOTR’s The Hunt For Gollum Film? Andy Serkis Has An Update

There are popular movie franchises, and then there's the Lord of the Rings movies. The Oscar-winning trilogy was a sensation, and fans are eager to learn more about the developing spinoff The Hunt For Gollum. We've been wondering what's going on with that title, and Andy Serkis himself recently provided an update. Let's break it all down.

After the original LOTR trilogy (which is streaming with a Max subscription) The Hobbit was given its own set of movies. While not technically a book to screen adaptation, the idea of The Hunt for Gollum definitely has the internet buzzing. Serkis spoke to Collider about that project, which he's directing and starring in. He revealed plans to film midway through 2026, saying:

We're very early on in the process. We've been talking about the film over the course of the last year. We’re about to start a period of prep in the next few months or so. We will be shooting in the early to mid-part of next year, I guess, and then it'll be as long as it takes to shoot, which — it's a sizable movie — all ready for a December 2027 release.

At least he was honest. Unfortunately this might not be the update that hardcore LOTR fans are looking for, as we're going to have to be patient for The Hunt For Gollum to even begin production... let alone release any footage to the public. I guess it's time to re-watch Peter Jackson's movies while we wait.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

The Lord of the Rings movies are streaming on Max. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, and with three tiers available following a Max subscription. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

While we're going to have to wait for more information about this Lord of the Rings spinoff as development continues, it's in good hans with Serkis. Not only did he famously play Gollum/Smeagol, but he's an accomplished filmmaker by his own right. Later in that same interview, the Planet of the Apes icon spoke more about returning to Middle-Earth, offering:

I'm incredibly excited to go back and work with my friends and family in New Zealand and actually do something which is, I think, going to be surprising, and yet very much part of the lore and the feel of the trilogy. The sensibility of it will feel, I think, close to that, and yet we're investigating in greater depth the character formerly known as Smeagol, but mostly known as Gollum.

Suddenly the wait until the spinoff feels even longer. It sounds like The Hunt for Gollum is going to truly feel like an extension of the original Lord of the Rings movies, including where they're filmed. It's a franchise that clearly means a great deal to Serkis, so I'm inclined to trust him with this next installment.

Of course, hardcore fans will recall that we were recently treated to some new LOTR content. In addition to The Rings of Power (which is streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription), the animated film The War of the Rohirrim, which featured some of the voice cast from the original trilogy.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is currently expected to arrive in theaters on December 17, 2027. Since it's not on the 2025 movie release list, we're going to have to be patient for more information.