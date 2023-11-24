As We Approach The 20th Anniversary Of Lord of the Rings: The Return Of The King, I Can’t Stop Thinking About This Endearing Viggo Mortensen Behind-The-Scenes Moment

It's challenging to convey the immense cultural impact of The Lord of the Rings trilogy to those who didn't experience it firsthand. The movies, released annually from 2001 to 2003, became a colossal phenomenon. Despite the current abundance of Tolkien-related content, with Amazon’s Rings of Power being renewed for a second season and more Rings movies around the corner , the original trilogy holds a special place in my family's heart. For three consecutive years, we made it a holiday tradition to head to the cinema in December, clad in capes and armed with plastic swords and rings (please don't judge). We eagerly awaited the next installment in Peter Jackson's visionary series.

Now, as we celebrate the twentieth anniversary of one of the best movies of the 2000s and its epic conclusion, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, one behind-the-scenes moment emerges as a testament to the camaraderie and dedication that shaped this cinematic masterpiece. Let's revisit the final day of principal photography, where the charming Viggo Mortensen, a.k.a Aragorn , left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans and the cast alike.

Four Hobbits And A King Take Their Final Bow

The crescendo of The Lord of the Rings, both in its literary and incredible book adaptation , reaches its zenith at the coronation of King Elessar, also known as Aragorn II. As unveiled in a revealing behind-the-scenes documentary, this pivotal moment was referred to as the “Coronation Scene” during the production of Peter Jackson's iconic movies. Inside the Citadel of Minas Tirith, depicted in The Return of the King, Gandalf, aided by Gimli, crowns Aragorn against the majestic backdrop of the Throne Hall.

With his back to the people, Aragorn is serenaded with Elendil's enchanting music. The film captures the poignant sequence as Arwen, played by Liv Tyler, arrives, their embrace culminating in a tender kiss. When the newly crowned couple turns toward their former fellowship members, the four hobbits begin to kneel to the royalty. However, Aragorn interrupts the gesture, delivering the now-classic line, "My friends, you bow to no one." In a gesture of humility, the king and queen kneel before the four small heroes who played a pivotal role in saving all of Middle-Earth.

This heartfelt moment adds another layer of emotional resonance to the rich tapestry of the beloved fantasy trilogy and happens to be the last day of principal photography for the cast and crew.

In the documentary The Cameras of Middle-Earth, released with the extended edition DVD of The Return of the King, the cast of The Lord of the Rings breaks down the final moments on set as well as the endearing way in which The Road performer showed up for his fellow actors.

Viggo Mortensen Goes Above And Beyond

Billy Boyd, the actor who portrayed the fun-loving Hobbit with the voice of an angel Pippin, reflects on the culmination of principal photography, highlighting the last scene filmed together. Boyd said:

The last scene we filmed together was Viggo (Aragon) says, ‘You bow to no one.’

Dominic Monaghan, cherished as Meriadoc "Merry" Brandybuck by LOTR fans and remembered fondly as the gone-too-soon TV fan favorite Charlie from ABC’s prestige television show Lost sheds light on the Captain Fantastic actor's remarkable commitment to his craft. Despite having wrapped up his filming, Viggo extended his dedication by making himself available to his fellow cast members. Faced with the unexpected hurdle of not having a crown for the scene, the Crime of the Future star fashioned one out of paper. Monaghan fondly recounts this delightful behind-the-scenes moment:

The great thing about that was that Viggo was available to do the shot. I mean, he wasn’t on camera, but he came and did the shot. He fashioned his own crown because they didn’t have a crown for him, so he made a crown out of paper, and in every different shot, the crown became more and more silly, and we are kind of bearing at him going, [laughs].

As fans can imagine, this was quite a fantastic scene of on-set camaraderie, but imagine they must not because the documentary is available in full for your viewing pleasure on YouTube .

Sean Astin, the former child star and the actor behind Samwise (a role that nearly went to James Corden , believe it or not), reflects on the beauty of wrapping up the trilogy with all four hobbits united—a poetic symmetry that traces back to their initial scene on the wooded road. Astin puts it:

What a beautiful way to end, the four hobbits together. We started with four hobbits. The first show was the four Hobbits on the wooded road, and the last shot was the four Hobbits at the Coronation, it just kind of had a symmetry to it.

In the hustle and bustle of a film set's final day, it's not uncommon for actors to wrap up their scenes and make a swift exit. However, the History of Violence star went above and beyond the call of duty. He didn't have to be there for this particular shot, but he made himself available, contributing to the emotional weight of the scene.

Aragon Was A Hero On Set More Than Once

Mortensen's heroics extended beyond a single act during the film's concluding production hours. Liv Tyler, who portrays Arwen (set to return to the MCU as Betty Ross), shared a behind-the-scenes anecdote in the same documentary about her on-screen time with Viggo and the pivotal Coronation scene. After the Aragon performer's coverage had wrapped, he was redirected to another task, leaving Tyler to film her side of the emotionally charged reunion—a significant moment involving a heartfelt kiss—with a stand-in. Tyler recounts the moment:

He [Mortensen] was halfway back to the studio because they wanted me to shoot my kiss with his stunt double, and I completely had a heart attack. I was like, ‘What do you mean, it’s my last moment in the movie it’s so important. I can’t kiss his double. So they brought Viggo back, thank God, and I got to kiss Viggo.

I'm with Liv on this one. The idea of having her film such a crucial scene, especially her final moment in the movie, with Mortensen's stunt double, seems absurd. Fortunately, she spoke up, and sanity prevailed among the crew.

A Timeless Moment In Cinematic History

As we journey back to the final days of filming The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, the enduring image of the Appaloosa actor donning his makeshift crown serves as a timeless emblem of the celebration of friendship, creativity, and the everlasting resonance of a narrative that has captured hearts across generations. Here's to Viggo Mortensen, the DIY crown, and the cinematic masterpiece that continues to captivate audiences two decades later.